Louisiana Primary postponed two months over coronavirus concerns

The emblem of the World Health Organization is pictured at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Just days after declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the World Health Organization on Friday announced a new response fund that companies, philanthropies and people can donate to and help fight the spread of coronavirus, also known as or COVID-19.

“Until now, we have been relying mainly on governments to support the response. We thank all those countries who have supported WHO’s Strategy, Preparedness and Response Plan ... Now everyone can contribute,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Funds raised will be used to coordinate the response, to buy masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for health workers, to buy diagnostic tests, to improve surveillance and to invest in research and development," he added.

The WHO is the public health agency of the United Nations, and the new fund will be hosted by both the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

“This pandemic is growing faster than our resources to respond. WHO has outlined a $675 million funding need for its COVID-19 response through April of this year alone,” Kate Dodson, vice president for global health at the United Nations Foundation, said during a phone call with reporters this week.

“We hope it will become the foremost way for individuals, businesses and philanthropies to get involved in this fight against this virus on a global scale,” Dodson said. “The funds will go to support the work of WHO and partners in solidarity with countries and communities around the world to track and understand the spread of the virus; ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get additional supplies and information; help ensure all countries can prepare, especially those with the weakest health systems; and accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.”