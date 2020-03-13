Coronavirus cases top 125,000 globally
Louisiana Primary postponed two months over coronavirus concerns
The Louisiana Primary scheduled for April 4 will be postponed until June 20 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said at a news conference Friday.
The move was made “to best protect the health and safety of Louisiana voters and voting officials,” Ardoin’s office said in a statement.
Louisiana has identified 33 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
Trudeau says his wife's coronavirus symptoms are mild
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who tested positive for novel coronavirus has mild symptoms, but they will continue to take every precaution.
Trudeau said he is thinking of every family across the country who received the same diagnosis.
“I will remain in self-isolation for 14 days. I want to be clear: I have no symptoms. I’m feeling good and technology allows me to work from home,” Trudeau said, adding that the inconvenience is frustrating.
“We are all social beings after all,” the prime minister said.
First coronavirus-related death reported in Sudan
The Sudan Health Ministry announced Friday the death of a man from coronavirus infection. This is the first death related to the virus.
The ministry said the man was in his 50s and traveled to United Arab Emirates in early March.
UK postpones elections for a year over coronavirus
T United Kingdom is delaying local and mayoral elections for a year, the UK Cabinet Office told CNN Friday, as part of an escalated response to delay the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The spokesperson said that the Cabinet will bring forward legislation to facilitate the postponement, adding that it will “work with the devolved administrations to ensure that they have the necessary powers to do the same.”
The delay also affects police and crime commissioner elections.
People and companies can now contribute to the World Health Organization's coronavirus fund
Just days after declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the World Health Organization on Friday announced a new response fund that companies, philanthropies and people can donate to and help fight the spread of coronavirus, also known as or COVID-19.
“Until now, we have been relying mainly on governments to support the response. We thank all those countries who have supported WHO’s Strategy, Preparedness and Response Plan ... Now everyone can contribute,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Funds raised will be used to coordinate the response, to buy masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for health workers, to buy diagnostic tests, to improve surveillance and to invest in research and development," he added.
The WHO is the public health agency of the United Nations, and the new fund will be hosted by both the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.
“This pandemic is growing faster than our resources to respond. WHO has outlined a $675 million funding need for its COVID-19 response through April of this year alone,” Kate Dodson, vice president for global health at the United Nations Foundation, said during a phone call with reporters this week.
“We hope it will become the foremost way for individuals, businesses and philanthropies to get involved in this fight against this virus on a global scale,” Dodson said. “The funds will go to support the work of WHO and partners in solidarity with countries and communities around the world to track and understand the spread of the virus; ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get additional supplies and information; help ensure all countries can prepare, especially those with the weakest health systems; and accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.”
West Virginia schools will close after today
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said public and private schools will close after the end of class Friday.
Justice said today West Virginia will close its schools for "as long as we have to close."
What other states are closing schools: Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan and New Mexico have become the first US states to shut all K-12 schools over coronavirus concerns.
Ukraine reports first death from coronavirus
The Ukrainian Health Ministry reported the country’s first death of a coronavirus patient.
According to the statement released on the ministry website, the 71-year-old patient from Zhytomyr region was pronounced dead on Friday, after she was hospitalized with previously registered COVID-19 diagnosis the night before.
Ukraine also had two new cases of the virus reported on Friday.
Trump likely to make emergency declaration this afternoon
President Trump is likely to make an emergency declaration on Friday afternoon, a move that would free up more federal resources to combat coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the decision.
CNN reported on Thursday that Trump had decided to make the declaration but that it was still undergoing legal review at the White House.
Trump is scheduled to have a briefing on coronavirus today at 3 p.m. ET.
World Health Organization sending additional coronavirus supplies to 28 countries
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the World Health Organization announced on Friday that it will provide personal protective equipment to health workers in 28 additional countries.
"We're continuing to support countries to prepare and respond," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing on Friday.
"We have shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 56 countries, we're shipping to a further 28, and we've sent almost 1.5 million diagnostic tests to 120 countries," Tedros said. "Every health facility should be ready to cope with large numbers of patients and ensure the safety of staff and patients."