Global coronavirus outbreak

Live Updates

Coronavirus cases top 125,000 globally

By Jessie Yeung, Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:07 p.m. ET, March 13, 2020
101 Posts
3 hr 7 min ago

President Trump will have a coronavirus news conference at 3 p.m. ET

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Trump just announced he'll hold a news conference about coronavirus at 3 p.m. ET today.

2 hr 46 min ago

New York governor says he's pushing Trump administration to let states handle testing

CNN
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence yesterday and told him, “I think the federal government should decentralize testing,” rather than trying to control it all through Washington, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The “volume is just too high,” Cuomo said.

“We do have a crisis in testing, we’re not up to scale,” Cuomo said speaking at the drive through testing site in New Rochelle, New York.

He suggested 500 to 1,000 labs could open overnight if the responsibility is returned back to state. There are dozens of labs in NY that could start testing tomorrow, Cuomo said

He hopes the federal government takes the recommendation seriously.

Cuomo has been pushing in recent days that automated tests be approved by the FDA which would significantly increase testing capacity.

3 hr 18 min ago

White House is planning to have a coronavirus briefing today

From CNN's Jim Acosta

A White House official tells CNN they are planning for a coronavirus briefing today. 

Vice President Mike Pence's current public schedule says he will attend a meeting with industry executives at 1:30 p.m. ET and will then lead a coronavirus task force meeting in the situation room at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Pence has been leading the coronavirus response efforts.

There is not a briefing yet on the public schedule. 

3 hr 21 min ago

New York City suburb will test for coronavirus at drive-through facility, governor says

Employees of Metro-North Railroad disinfect parts of the New Rochelle Metro-North station in New Rochelle, New York, on Thursday, March 12.
Employees of Metro-North Railroad disinfect parts of the New Rochelle Metro-North station in New Rochelle, New York, on Thursday, March 12. Seth Wenig/AP

The drive-through testing facility for coronavirus in New Rochelle, New York, can handle 6 lanes and up to 200 cars a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.

He said its “faster, easier” as well as “smarter and safer” especially since this doesn’t expose people who would otherwise go into an office.

He said officials are prioritizing people in New Rochelle — the New York City suburb which is the site of a containment zone — first as well as vulnerable populations. But people all throughout Westchester County can be served.

The medical staff will take the swabs and send it to Bioreference lab, which will do the testing.

3 hr 19 min ago

Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus

From CNN’s Mia Alberti

 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gives a press conference on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, on March 10.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gives a press conference on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, on March 10. Credit: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press/Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has declared a 15-day state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. 

3 hr 39 min ago

Boston Marathon postponed until September

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh just announced that the Boston Marathon will be postponed.

The new date for the marathon is September 14.

The marathon also just tweeted this:

3 hr 42 min ago

U-Haul offers 30-day storage free for college students forced to move out

From CNN’s Francisco Guzman and Saeed Ahmed

A U-Haul moving truck is seen parked in San Ramon, California, on February 2.
A U-Haul moving truck is seen parked in San Ramon, California, on February 2. Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing colleges and universities to cancel classes, U-Haul is stepping in to help students who suddenly have to move out of their dorms.

The moving storage company is offering 30-day free self-storage, U-Haul said this week.

"We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected," U-Haul President John Taylor said on the company's website. "More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Some colleges — like Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Berea College and Cornell University — have asked students to vacate their on-campus housing for the rest of the semester. That's left students scrambling to find last-minute housing, storage and transportation.

How this works: Students can reserve a U-Haul truck, trailer or a U-Box — a portable moving and storage container that can be stored in U-Haul warehouses — by showing the company their college IDs.

Students can also get Collegeboxes, a kit of five standard-sized boxes, shipped to them for free. Once all the belongings are packed, the company will pick up the boxes from a dorm or apartment to be shipped anywhere across the globe or stored in a U-Haul facility. 

3 hr 42 min ago

Masters golf tournament postponed

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, speaks during the green jacket ceremony for the 2018 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, speaks during the green jacket ceremony for the 2018 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, has announced that the 2020 Masters tournament has been postponed.

Ridley said in a statement:

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

4 hr ago

European Union unveils coronavirus economic support

 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, participates in a media conference at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, participates in a media conference at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday. Credit: Thierry Monasse/AP

The European Union has unveiled a series of measures to try to limit the economic impact of coronavirus.

The European Commission says it will direct around $40 billion of funds to fight against the coronavirus crisis. It will also relax rules limiting how much EU member states can spend and borrow and is promising help for small and medium businesses across Europe.