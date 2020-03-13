Coronavirus cases top 125,000 globally
President Trump will have a coronavirus news conference at 3 p.m. ET
President Trump just announced he'll hold a news conference about coronavirus at 3 p.m. ET today.
New York governor says he's pushing Trump administration to let states handle testing
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence yesterday and told him, “I think the federal government should decentralize testing,” rather than trying to control it all through Washington, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.
The “volume is just too high,” Cuomo said.
“We do have a crisis in testing, we’re not up to scale,” Cuomo said speaking at the drive through testing site in New Rochelle, New York.
He suggested 500 to 1,000 labs could open overnight if the responsibility is returned back to state. There are dozens of labs in NY that could start testing tomorrow, Cuomo said
He hopes the federal government takes the recommendation seriously.
Cuomo has been pushing in recent days that automated tests be approved by the FDA which would significantly increase testing capacity.
White House is planning to have a coronavirus briefing today
A White House official tells CNN they are planning for a coronavirus briefing today.
Vice President Mike Pence's current public schedule says he will attend a meeting with industry executives at 1:30 p.m. ET and will then lead a coronavirus task force meeting in the situation room at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Pence has been leading the coronavirus response efforts.
There is not a briefing yet on the public schedule.
New York City suburb will test for coronavirus at drive-through facility, governor says
The drive-through testing facility for coronavirus in New Rochelle, New York, can handle 6 lanes and up to 200 cars a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.
He said its “faster, easier” as well as “smarter and safer” especially since this doesn’t expose people who would otherwise go into an office.
He said officials are prioritizing people in New Rochelle — the New York City suburb which is the site of a containment zone — first as well as vulnerable populations. But people all throughout Westchester County can be served.
The medical staff will take the swabs and send it to Bioreference lab, which will do the testing.
Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has declared a 15-day state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston Marathon postponed until September
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh just announced that the Boston Marathon will be postponed.
The new date for the marathon is September 14.
The marathon also just tweeted this:
U-Haul offers 30-day storage free for college students forced to move out
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing colleges and universities to cancel classes, U-Haul is stepping in to help students who suddenly have to move out of their dorms.
The moving storage company is offering 30-day free self-storage, U-Haul said this week.
"We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected," U-Haul President John Taylor said on the company's website. "More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."
Some colleges — like Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Berea College and Cornell University — have asked students to vacate their on-campus housing for the rest of the semester. That's left students scrambling to find last-minute housing, storage and transportation.
How this works: Students can reserve a U-Haul truck, trailer or a U-Box — a portable moving and storage container that can be stored in U-Haul warehouses — by showing the company their college IDs.
Students can also get Collegeboxes, a kit of five standard-sized boxes, shipped to them for free. Once all the belongings are packed, the company will pick up the boxes from a dorm or apartment to be shipped anywhere across the globe or stored in a U-Haul facility.
Masters golf tournament postponed
Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, has announced that the 2020 Masters tournament has been postponed.
Ridley said in a statement:
"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."
European Union unveils coronavirus economic support
The European Union has unveiled a series of measures to try to limit the economic impact of coronavirus.
The European Commission says it will direct around $40 billion of funds to fight against the coronavirus crisis. It will also relax rules limiting how much EU member states can spend and borrow and is promising help for small and medium businesses across Europe.