President Trump will have a coronavirus news conference at 3 p.m. ET

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence yesterday and told him, “I think the federal government should decentralize testing,” rather than trying to control it all through Washington, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The “volume is just too high,” Cuomo said.

“We do have a crisis in testing, we’re not up to scale,” Cuomo said speaking at the drive through testing site in New Rochelle, New York.

He suggested 500 to 1,000 labs could open overnight if the responsibility is returned back to state. There are dozens of labs in NY that could start testing tomorrow, Cuomo said

He hopes the federal government takes the recommendation seriously.

Cuomo has been pushing in recent days that automated tests be approved by the FDA which would significantly increase testing capacity.