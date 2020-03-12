Live updates: Coronavirus cases in US pass 1,200

Rita Wilson at WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" on February 27 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for WCRF

Staff from the Australian morning talk show “Today Extra” will be quarantined after coming into “prolonged contact” with actress and singer Rita Wilson, who was a guest on the program on Monday.

The show airs on CNN’s affiliated Nine Network.

Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks announced earlier today that they had contracted the coronavirus. The couple are now being treated in Australia's Queensland state, said the state premier.

After the diagnosis, Nine Network enacted its “crisis response plan," it said in a statement.

"Today Extra" hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell are now undergoing testing for the virus. Speaking on Radio 2GB today, Campbell added that he would pull his children . out of school while waiting for test results, and that Wilson "didn't seem to have any symptoms of anything."