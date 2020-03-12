Live updates: Coronavirus cases in US pass 1,200

Workers wearing protective gear disinfect as a precaution against coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul on Wednesday, March 11. Kim Sun-woong/Newsis via AP

South Korea confirmed six new deaths and 114 more cases of the novel coronavirus yesterday, according to the South Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

That raises the national death toll to 66 and the total confirmed cases to 7,869.

The number represents a drop again in new daily cases -- on Monday, the country had recorded 131 new cases, the lowest single-day increase in weeks, sparking cautious hope that the worst of the outbreak may have passed.

Then, a new cluster was identified in Seoul -- and the number of new cases shot up to 242 on Tuesday.

The drop back down to 114 new cases on Wednesday appears to fall more in line with the previous downward trend.

73 cases were from Daegu: The southern city is at the heart of the national outbreak, and this is the lowest daily increase in Daegu since February 26.

8 cases were from North Gyeongsang province: This province surrounds Daegu -- about 89% of cases nationwide are from Daegu and North Gyeongsang combined.

19 cases were from Seoul: The capital has seen a recent rise, after a cluster was identified at a call center -- 102 cases had links to the office. The building where the call center is located has been closed and disinfected, and Seoul has designated the area an "infectious disease special zone."