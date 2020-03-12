Live updates: Coronavirus cases in US pass 1,200
Here's what is happening with the US coronavirus outbreak
A lot is happening right now in the US as organizations around the country prepare to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
If you're just tuning in, here's where things stand right now:
- US suspends travel from Europe: President Trump announced Wednesday night that travel from 26 European countries will be suspended for the next 30 days, starting Friday at midnight.
- 43 states now have coronavirus: North Dakota confirmed its first case today, making it the 43rd state (plus Washington, DC) to report coronavirus infections.
- Tom Hanks infected: The two-time Academy Award winning actor says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested.
- NBA suspends season: The NBA has announced Wednesday night that the season is being suspended after a player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
- Numerous tournaments affected: The NCAA’s Big 12 and Big Ten conferences announced Wednesday that they will play their college basketball conference tournament games without fans in attendance.
- More states declare state of emergencies: As coronavirus continues to spread across the US, 23 states and Washington, DC, have declared a state of emergency. Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas and Washington, DC, all made their declarations Wednesday.
- Congressional staffer tests positive: An employee in Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office is the first publicly known case of a congressional staffer testing positive for coronavirus. The staffer had no known contact with Cantwell, who represents Washington state, or other members of Congress.
The US now has 1,267 cases of the coronavirus
There are at least 1,267 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to state and local health agencies and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
70 cases are repatriated from overseas, like citizens evacuated from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
1,197 cases were detected and confirmed on US soil, spread out across 43 states and Washington, DC.
These figures include presumptive positive cases -- meaning the patient tested positive in a public health lab and is pending confirmation from the CDC.
The US death toll is now at 38, after another patient died in Washington state.
Coronavirus test result for Utah Jazz player came right before tip-off
Officials learned a player from Utah Jazz had tested positive coronavirus right before the tip-off of their game with Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the Jazz said in a statement.
The player's symptoms had "diminished over the course" of the day so a test for COVID-19 was performed, the team said.
"A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game," the team statement said. "Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions."
Because of the positive result, the game was postponed with the NBA later announcing that they were suspending the season.
The Jazz added that they are “working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
European officials say they were blindsided by Trump’s new travel restrictions
Europe appears to have been largely blindsided by President Trump’s announcement earlier today that the US was suspending travel from 26 European countries.
Several European ambassadors in Washington tell CNN they didn’t know this was coming, despite having been in contact with the administration over the past few days.
One ambassador in DC said there was “no indication” Trump would go to the lengths he did, while another spokesperson said German officials had no advanced warning this was coming.
“We knew something was coming on travel from Europe (more restrictive travel advice) but not this drastic," the Belgian ambassador told CNN. "What is not understandable is the exception for the UK and the lack of national measures [domestically].”
The Trump administration notified ambassadors after the announcement: Several European ambassadors expressed a need for clarity as they worked to digest what these new measures mean. They had received calls from the State Department after the announcement -- but they "have not yet answers to our questions,” said one ambassador.
State Department officials say they didn’t know precisely what Trump was going to roll out, given the fact that multiple options were on the table.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Australian Foreign Minister less than five hours before Trump’s address -- and gave no indication of the announcement coming tonight, according to a source familiar with the meeting.
Pompeo did acknowledge that things were going to continue to be painful, and increasingly so, for the next six weeks or so.
Hubei, epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, reports its lowest number of new cases in months
Mainland China reported 15 new coronavirus cases yesterday -- continuing the week-long trend of dramatically falling numbers, according to China's National Health Commission.
Six of those cases were imported from overseas -- meaning they weren't locally transmitted in China.
Hubei province, where the coronavirus pandemic began back in December, reported eight new cases -- the lowest to be reported from Hubei since the outbreak began.
The drop in new daily cases is especially striking given that just a month or two ago, the country was reporting around 2,000 new cases per day.
China has now reported 80,793 cases and 3,169 deaths. Of the total cases, 62,793 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to the NHC.
Trump misrepresents Europe travel ban during primetime address, causing confusion
In a primetime address to millions of Americans, President Trump misrepresented the travel restrictions he is imposing on travel between the United States and Europe.
Trump said "we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days" before adding that there will be "exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings."
Those exemptions are far more extensive than the President made them out to be. They apply to all US legal permanent residents, citizens and some of their family members, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.
The travel restrictions Trump is enacting are in fact far more similar to those enacted on China.
The ban also does not apply to all of Europe but to nations in the Schengen zone. That includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
What this means: Americans and US permanent residents who are in Europe will still be allowed to fly to Europe and be allowed back into the United States during this 30-day period.
They will simply be screened upon entry to the United States and face quarantine or restrictions on their movement in the US for 14 days.
However, it is not clear whether airlines will still fly the routes if passenger demand from European nationals dries up because of the ban.
Trump also appeared to correct himself on a ban on cargo. In his speech he said, "There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. "
A few minutes ago, the President tweeted, "...please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods."
This is not to say the President is not taking an extremely severe step, but it is not the all-encompassing suspension on travel between the United States and Europe that the President portrayed.
Trump cancels trips to Colorado and Nevada due to the coronavirus outbreak
President Trump will no longer travel to Colorado and Nevada at the end of the week.
“Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
The NBA will suspend its entire regular season after tonight
The NBA has announced that the season is being suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Read the NBA's full statement:
The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports world hit by virus: This is the latest -- and largest -- cancellation of a sporting event yet. Other sports events have also been affected by coronavirus; NCAA basketball announced that March Madness would be played to an empty stadium with no fans, soccer matches in Europe have been postponed or played behind closed doors, and there are calls to cancel the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, despite organizers' insistence that the Games will go ahead.
Actor Tom Hanks diagnosed with coronavirus
Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested.
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Hanks wrote.
A representative for actor Tom Hanks told CNN the statement posted on Hanks’ Instagram account on Wednesday is "correct."
Hanks shared the following image and message on Instagram: