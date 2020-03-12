US coronavirus travel ban hits 26 European countries
New York's Broadway theaters suspend shows until next month
Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances “immediately” through April 12, according to The Broadway League, a national trade association for the Broadway industry.
The move comes in “support of the health and well-being of the theatre going public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry,” the association said.
“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.
Earlier today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway theaters would be required to have maximum capacity of 50% of total seating.
Supreme Court building to close to the public
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Supreme Court building will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a note sent out by the court's public information officer.
The building will remain open for official business, and case filing deadlines are not extended under Rule 30.1, according to the statement.
Rule 30.1 of the "Rules of the Supreme Court" reads:
In the computation of any period of time prescribed or allowed by these Rules, by order of the Court, or by an applicable statute, the day of the act, event, or default from which the designated period begins to run is not included. The last day of the period shall be included, unless it is a Saturday, Sunday, federal legal holiday listed in 5 U. S. C. § 6103, or day on which the Court building is closed by order of the Court or the Chief Justice, in which event the period shall extend until the end of the next day that is not a Saturday, Sunday, federal legal holiday, or day on which the Court building is closed.
NFL cancels annual league meetings
The National Football League has announced the cancellation of its annual league meetings that were scheduled to start on March 29 in Palm Beach, Florida.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement does not address April’s annual NFL Draft, set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Los Angeles City Hall will close over coronavirus concerns
Los Angeles City Hall will close to all non-city hall employees, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced at a news conference.
All large public events have been canceled or postponed, and meetings will move to video conferencing until the emergency ends, the mayor said.
Additional hand washing and sanitizing stations are being set up in public buildings and all non-essential travel is being stopped.
Noting that Los Angeles has seen earthquakes, unrest, and fires, the mayor expressed his confidence that the city will survive this outbreak as well. He called on the public to take part, saying “We are all first responders in this emergency.”
Miami mayor is in self-quarantine after being in same room as Brazilian president and entourage
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has gone into self-quarantine after he was in the room with Brazil's president and his entourage, according to a video message that was played during a news conference.
In the recorded video message, Suarez said he was in the same room as Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage. Suarez said he feels well, but he has taken this step out of an abundance of caution.
More on this: Concerns arose among political officials after a Brazilian government aide tested positive for coronavirus.
Fabio Wajngarten, Brazilian president's press secretary, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according an official statement from the Brazilian president’s office, Thursday.
The health of the Brazilian president is being monitored.
Wajngarten was with Bolsonaro on last weekend’s US trip, during which the Brazilian president dined with President Trump at Mar-a-Largo. Wajngarten posted a picture of himself with Trump on Instagram a few days ago.
New York governor bans all gatherings of more than 500 people
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that the state is banning all gatherings of more than 500 people.
He said that for gatherings of 0-500, they are reducing the occupancy by 50%. "So 50% of your seated capacity is the new capacity for your facility."
He said the mandate goes into effect 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
More than 400,000 US students will be out of school
School districts in at least five states have announced long-term school closures for K-12 public school students amounting to at least
That means 403,233 students will be out of school over the coming days.
Here's we know about the closures:
- Connecticut: Officials announced long-term closures for Stamford Public Schools, New Haven Public Schools, and Westport Public Schools. In total, at least 42,802 students attend the three school districts.
- Tennessee: Shelby County School District announced a long-term closure beginning Firday that will effect at least 100,000 students in their school district.
- New York: Three schools in the New Rochelle School District are closed through March 25: New Rochelle High School, Albert Leonard Middle School and William B. Ward Elementary School.
- Virginia: Loudon County Public Schools canceled schools starting Thursday and going through March 20 due to fears of the coronavirus. The school district is home to over 80,000 students.
- Washington state: At least eight school districts have announced long-term school closures effecting at least 128,174 students. Seattle Public Schools, Lake Washington School District, and Shoreline School District all begin their long-term closures Thursday. Snohomish County School District, Edmonds School District, Riverview School District, and Bellevue School District announce closures in the coming days. Northshore School District begin online instruction earlier this week.
Amtrak workers are concerned about coronavirus exposure and possible layoffs, union official says
John Feltz, director of the Transport Workers Union train division — which represents workers at Amtrak, seven regional passenger rail lines, and three major freight rail lines — says workers are very concerned about potentially contracting coronavirus or losing their jobs.
“We are all very concerned for ourselves and our families with the virus that’s going on,” he said. “They are very concerned and yet they do go to work every day.”
The concern is particularly strong among coach cleaners who do the disinfecting of trains. He said they’ve been given protective gear like gloves, “but you never know what could happen at any time.”
He said rail companies may look to labor for cost savings. “If they feel they’re losing money, the first place they cut on is labor.”
New York has 328 coronavirus cases
New York has 328 cases of coronavirus, with 112 new cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
Here's where the cases are located in the state: