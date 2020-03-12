New York's Broadway theaters suspend shows until next month

Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances “immediately” through April 12, according to The Broadway League, a national trade association for the Broadway industry.

The move comes in “support of the health and well-being of the theatre going public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry,” the association said.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

Earlier today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway theaters would be required to have maximum capacity of 50% of total seating.