"More and more restrictions" are coming in New York City, mayor says

Credit: CNN

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said while he is a believer in not destroying peoples livelihoods — but said "more and more restrictions" are likely coming as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

He said the new restrictions would "certainly" come today and tomorrow. When asked what kind of restrictions, he said “we are going to put the details out there.”

"We are going to very quickly put out guidance about having to reduce crowds and audiences while still having a certain amount of activity," he said.

De Blasio said the city has been bracing and preparing, adding many New Yorkers and Americans have been adapting in a way that in people in China and Italy had no chance to do. “People are really changing their habits," he said.

“We still have a chance to stay ahead of this relative to them," he said of the countries with the first outbreaks.

