US coronavirus travel ban hits 26 European countries
"More and more restrictions" are coming in New York City, mayor says
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said while he is a believer in not destroying peoples livelihoods — but said "more and more restrictions" are likely coming as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
He said the new restrictions would "certainly" come today and tomorrow. When asked what kind of restrictions, he said “we are going to put the details out there.”
"We are going to very quickly put out guidance about having to reduce crowds and audiences while still having a certain amount of activity," he said.
De Blasio said the city has been bracing and preparing, adding many New Yorkers and Americans have been adapting in a way that in people in China and Italy had no chance to do. “People are really changing their habits," he said.
“We still have a chance to stay ahead of this relative to them," he said of the countries with the first outbreaks.
Here's what de Blasio said about how coronavirus could affect certain New York systems and attractions:
- Broadway: When asked about New York's Broadway shows, he said guidance would come today or tomorrow. “I don’t want to see Broadway go dark, if we can avoid." de Blasio said. He said he would like to strike a balance.
- The subway system: He said that if you shut down a subway system, you shut down New York City's economy. He encouraged employers to stagger commuters, and has asked them to allow workers to telecommute if you can.
- New York City schools: De Blasio was asked about schools and noted the states protocol – if a case is identified in the school a temporarily closure will follow, the city will identify any close contacts, alert parents, give the facilities a thorough cleaning and “then we want that school back up and running." He said we don’t want to get into a “slippery slope” of many schools closing.
"We're making steady progress," says VP Pence on coronavirus testing
Vice President Mike Pence said the US was "working on making tests broadly available across the country," in an interview on CNN's New Day Thursday.
"One of the things we are working on is a central reporting website," he added.
Pence said that the "American people can be confident" in the country's handling of the outbreak, adding: "We're making steady progress."
The Vice President told CNN that "last week we changed the criteria for testing" and that the "Washington state, California (and) New York clusters are now subject to tough CDC guidance."
Sydney Opera House to be disinfected following Rita Wilson performance
Disinfecting efforts are underway at the Sydney Opera House and health officials are tracking down concert goers who attended a small Rita Wilson performance there last Saturday, after the singer-actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, revealed they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A Sydney Opera House spokesperson told CNN that "the Opera House is in touch with NSW Health and Queensland Health and will be acting on their advice." The spokesperson added that: "This includes getting in touch with anyone, including patrons and staff, who may have been in contact with the couple while at the Opera House."
The venue had already implemented several health and safety measures prior to the performance including on-site cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectant according to the spokesperson, who added that the Opera House remains open unless otherwise advised.
No "confusion" in Trump's travel ban, Vice President Mike Pence tells CNN
Vice President Mike Pence has insisted there was no "confusion" following President Trump's shock travel ban announcement.
"I don't think there was confusion," Pence told CNN's New Day on Thursday.
"The President took another historic step, just like he did in January with China," Pence said of earlier travel restrictions.
"The epicenter of the coronavirus has shifted from China to Europe," he added.
"The health team came into the Oval Office, presented (the latest information) to the President, and he made the decision on the spot after hearing from all sides that the best thing we could do is suspend all travel," said Pence.
Pandemic could end by June if enough measures taken, says Chinese respiratory expert
A glimmer of hope from Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan on Thursday, who told a press conference that the coronavirus pandemic could end by June if the hardest hit countries take enough measures.
Zhong, the director of China’s National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, originally made the prediction on March 9, and said he still stands by it.
“If some countries do not pay attention to the harm and infectiousness of the pandemic, and do not carry out strong intervention, it may take longer,” Zhong said during the conference held by the Guangdong provincial government.
“Normally, in the summer when the temperature is relatively high, the virus is relatively less active.”
Zhong is known for his work against SARS and has previously predicted that the virus in China would peak by mid-to-late February and be under control by the end of April.
"It’s shocking" – Lewis Hamilton slams decision to hold Australian Grand Prix amid pandemic
Six-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, said on Thursday it’s “shocking” that Formula 1 has pressed ahead with this weekend's Australian Grand Prix amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
“I am really very, very surprised that we're here. I don't think it's great that we have races but it really is shocking that we're all sitting in this room,” Hamilton told an official pre-race press conference at the circuit venue – Albert Park in Melbourne.
"It seems that the rest of the world is already reacting a little bit late, but you have seen this morning with (President Donald) Trump shutting down the border to Europe to the States, the NBA suspended, yet Formula One continues to go on.”
Asked why he felt the race was still going ahead as planned, Hamilton replied: “Cash is king.”
Fellow Formula One driver, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who was also in attendance at the same press conference, said: “It is very difficult having a fair judgement, but I do realize a lot of sporting competitions get cancelled and it is fair to ask the question why you are here. We have to trust FIA (Motorsport’s Governing Body) and for them to take all the precautions but the answer no one can give you is how much you can control what is going on.”
Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said in a statement he was “monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and the FIA” and working closely with health authorities to take additional precautions at Albert Park, including having hand sanitizers at public areas and corporate facilities.
The first practice sessions of the new season are due to begin on Friday at Albert Park with the race itself scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Austria announces first coronavirus death
Austria announced its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday morning.
Vienna city authorities told CNN that the patient was a 69-year-old man who had recently travelled to Italy. He was treated at the Kaiser Franz-Josef hospital in the Austrian capital.
According to the country's health ministry, as of Thursday morning Austria has 302 confirmed cases.
FIBA Basketball suspends all competitions
The International Basketball Federation, or FIBA, announced today that it was suspending all of its competitions as of tomorrow.
The full statement reads:
“Considering the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020.
FIBA will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it."
This move comes after the NBA announced late Wednesday night local time that it was canceling its entire regular season.
Australia has no plans to widen travel restrictions
Following President Trump's shock announcement that the US would be suspending travel from dozens of European countries in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, many experts had expected Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to follow suit in a national address later Thursday.
It wasn't the case. Instead, Morrison said the country -- which has 140 reported cases of the virus -- was prepared to handle the outbreak.
Australian Treasurer, Josh Frydenburg, told public broadcaster the ABC that the best medical advice to the government has been to keep the current travel restrictions in place and not to widen it out to the rest of Europe.
He added that the country had already acted quickly to restrict travel from China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.