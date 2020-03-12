US coronavirus travel ban hits 26 European countries
Israeli airline El Al suspends most operations
Israeli airline El Al announced that it is suspending most of its operations beginning this Sunday, the company said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
The airline will maintain connections to New York, Newark, Toronto, London, Paris and Johannesburg, but flights to other locations, such as Moscow, Mumbai, and most destinations in Europe will be suspended.
The statement made no mention of when flights may resume.
Greece closes courts, theaters and gyms
Greece will close all of its courts and entertainment venues for at least two weeks, the health ministry said today.
This includes:
- playgrounds
- theaters
- cinemas
- entertainment centers
- gyms
There were 18 new cases diagnosed today, bringing the total number to 117 cases.
At least 1,459 coronavirus cases have been reported in US
There are at least 1,459 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 1,389 cases in 46 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,459. In total, 39 people have died.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Large-scale concerts and events postponed through the end of March
Live entertainment organizers are collectively postponing concerts and other events through the end of March. This includes concerts presented by Live Nation, AEG and talent agency Elite.
A task force with representatives from the top executives managing the events and the star performers is working to ensure a unified response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from Live Nation.
"At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed," the statement said. "We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon."
Ohio governor closes schools Monday through at least April 3
All Ohio K-12 public, private and charter schools will close Monday evening through at least April 3, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
DeWine said this was not an action he took “lightly.”
What we know: School districts in at least five states have announced long-term school closures for K-12 public school students. That means 403,233 students will be out of school over the coming days.
Drive-up line at coronavirus testing lab will be cut off due to high volume
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working to establish and communicate a cut-off point for the line at the drive-up testing site in Lowry, due to the high volume of people looking to be tested for novel coronavirus.
According to a department statement, CDPHE is currently determining, based on resources and staff capacity, which vehicle will be the last one and whose occupants can be served Thursday.
Those who are already in line behind the cut off-point will get priority for testing Friday, according to the department.
How it works: South Korea has also used drive-through coronavirus testing stations. In the northern city of Goyang, drivers pull in to a parking lot where they are met by health workers dressed in hazmat suits. Motorists then drive to several stations where nurses in protective plastic suits, masks and face shields register drivers, check their temperatures, and use swabs to take samples from their throats and nasal passages.
Norway reports its first coronavirus death
An elderly patient in Norway has died from coronavirus, Oslo University Hospital said. This is the country's first coronavirus-related death.
Norway has at least 489 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Schools in France will close over coronavirus
France will impose measures to try and contain the spread of coronavirus including closing schools, postponing non-essential medical procedures and advising elderly people to stay at home, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to the World Health Organization, France has 2,281 cases of coronavirus.
Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least two weeks
Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced that the start of the season will be delayed by at least two weeks and has canceled the remaining Spring Training schedule.
The MLB season was set to start on March 26.
"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus," the MLB said in a statement.