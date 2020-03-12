SOON: CNN's coronavirus town hall

Due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close at the end of the business day Sunday through the end of the month, the company said in a statement tonight.

Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all new departures beginning Saturday through the end of the month, the company added.

Disney cast members will be paid during the closure period, and hotels and dining complexes at both Disney World and Disneyland Paris will stay open until further notice, according to the company statement.