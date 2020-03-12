Lewis Hamilton attends a press conference ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Thursday. Credit: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Six-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, said on Thursday it’s “shocking” that Formula 1 has pressed ahead with this weekend's Australian Grand Prix amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really very, very surprised that we're here. I don't think it's great that we have races but it really is shocking that we're all sitting in this room,” Hamilton told an official pre-race press conference at the circuit venue – Albert Park in Melbourne.

"It seems that the rest of the world is already reacting a little bit late, but you have seen this morning with (President Donald) Trump shutting down the border to Europe to the States, the NBA suspended, yet Formula One continues to go on.”

Asked why he felt the race was still going ahead as planned, Hamilton replied: “Cash is king.”

Fellow Formula One driver, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who was also in attendance at the same press conference, said: “It is very difficult having a fair judgement, but I do realize a lot of sporting competitions get cancelled and it is fair to ask the question why you are here. We have to trust FIA (Motorsport’s Governing Body) and for them to take all the precautions but the answer no one can give you is how much you can control what is going on.”

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said in a statement he was “monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and the FIA” and working closely with health authorities to take additional precautions at Albert Park, including having hand sanitizers at public areas and corporate facilities.

The first practice sessions of the new season are due to begin on Friday at Albert Park with the race itself scheduled to take place on Sunday.