Live updates: US coronavirus travel ban hits 26 European countries
"It’s shocking" – Lewis Hamilton slams decision to hold Australian Grand Prix amid pandemic
Six-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, said on Thursday it’s “shocking” that Formula 1 has pressed ahead with this weekend's Australian Grand Prix amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
“I am really very, very surprised that we're here. I don't think it's great that we have races but it really is shocking that we're all sitting in this room,” Hamilton told an official pre-race press conference at the circuit venue – Albert Park in Melbourne.
"It seems that the rest of the world is already reacting a little bit late, but you have seen this morning with (President Donald) Trump shutting down the border to Europe to the States, the NBA suspended, yet Formula One continues to go on.”
Asked why he felt the race was still going ahead as planned, Hamilton replied: “Cash is king.”
Fellow Formula One driver, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who was also in attendance at the same press conference, said: “It is very difficult having a fair judgement, but I do realize a lot of sporting competitions get cancelled and it is fair to ask the question why you are here. We have to trust FIA (Motorsport’s Governing Body) and for them to take all the precautions but the answer no one can give you is how much you can control what is going on.”
Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said in a statement he was “monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and the FIA” and working closely with health authorities to take additional precautions at Albert Park, including having hand sanitizers at public areas and corporate facilities.
The first practice sessions of the new season are due to begin on Friday at Albert Park with the race itself scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Austria announces first coronavirus death
Austria announced its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday morning.
Vienna city authorities told CNN that the patient was a 69-year-old man who had recently travelled to Italy. He was treated at the Kaiser Franz-Josef hospital in the Austrian capital.
According to the country's health ministry, as of Thursday morning Austria has 302 confirmed cases.
FIBA Basketball suspends all competitions
The International Basketball Federation, or FIBA, announced today that it was suspending all of its competitions as of tomorrow.
The full statement reads:
“Considering the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020.
FIBA will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it."
This move comes after the NBA announced late Wednesday night local time that it was canceling its entire regular season.
Australia has no plans to widen travel restrictions
Following President Trump's shock announcement that the US would be suspending travel from dozens of European countries in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, many experts had expected Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to follow suit in a national address later Thursday.
It wasn't the case. Instead, Morrison said the country -- which has 140 reported cases of the virus -- was prepared to handle the outbreak.
Australian Treasurer, Josh Frydenburg, told public broadcaster the ABC that the best medical advice to the government has been to keep the current travel restrictions in place and not to widen it out to the rest of Europe.
He added that the country had already acted quickly to restrict travel from China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
Italian football player who tested positive says "I'm fine"
Italian footballer Daniele Rugani, who plays for Juventus, said he was fine today after he tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.
“You've read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who's worried about me, I'm fine,” Rugani wrote on Twitter.
“I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”
Rugani has made seven appearances this season, including two in February. He was on the bench for last Sunday's win against Inter Milan, which was played behind closed doors at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium.
The Italian Football Federation said after a meeting on Tuesday that the Serie A season may not finish because of the outbreak. Alternative options being considered include staging play-offs, not having a champion for 2019-20 or declaring the current standings final.
China's Hubei province is preparing to go back to normal
China remains by far the most affected country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths; it has had 80,793 infections and 3,169 deaths since the pandemic began in December last year.
But as the United States and Europe grapple with a growing number of cases, the rate of new infections in China has slowed significantly.
China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the pandemic, was reporting thousands of infections per day just weeks ago. Yesterday, there were only eight new infections reported there, the country's National Health Commission said.
Xi visits Wuhan: On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan since the outbreak began more than two months ago, an apparent sign of confidence that the country's preventative measures -- including sweeping travel restrictions -- are beginning to work.
Hubei authorities said in a statement Wednesday that the government will gradually allow businesses to reopen and bring public transport back online, key steps in the push to get life back to normal.
This will help the battered economy: Beijing's decision to keep factories shut and restrict the movement of tens of millions of people has affected everything from property sales, to local business operations and major supply chains in the world's second-biggest economy. Stock markets worldwide have reacted with wild swings in part due to coronavirus-related fears about the global economy.
Greta Thunberg calls to move climate strikes online because of the coronavirus
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday urged other activists to avoid public gatherings and move climate strikes online due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"I personally recommend that we do as the experts say," Thunberg tweeted. "We young people are the least affected by this virus but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society."
Thunberg added, "We’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds ... So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time."
The 17-year-old activist asked followers to join "#DigitalStrike" on Fridays by posting a photo of striking and using the hashtags #ClimateStrikeOnline #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate.
The NBA's decision to postpone its season was more than just shocking. It could force its peers to follow suit
The National Basketball Association was considering several different scenarios to keep players and fans safe as the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States grew more severe.
But when one of its players came down with the virus, North America's most progressive sports league went with the nuclear option: they shut it all down.
The NBA chose to indefinitely postpone its regular season, a decision that will almost certainly cost the league millions of dollars in revenue in the short term.
The decision was unprecedented. It left league insiders shocked. Players appeared to have no idea it was coming. Outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's jaw literally dropped when he saw the announcement.
Few are faulting league commissioner Adam Silver for taking such extreme measures to keep people safe, but the financial impact will be massive. The NBA and its teams have television contracts worth billions of dollars to air games that may no longer take place. Thousands of fans have purchased tickets to watch those games.
Those revenues don’t just help pay the multimillion dollar salaries for NBA players, coaches and executives – they help pay for janitors to clean arenas, the staff who sell food and concessions, and the security guards who keep fans and players safe.
But perhaps even more importantly is what this decision means for the other big US sports leagues, and sports around the world. The NHL is in the middle of its regular season. Europe's soccer leagues are in full swing (save for Serie A in Italy, which is suspended while the country is on lockdown.) Major League Baseball kicks off later this month. Euro 2020 is this summer. The Tokyo Olympics kick off in July, and then the NFL will start up again in August.
The NBA has in recent years enjoyed a reputation as North America's most progressive sports league and has not shied away from sacrificing profits to stand behind its values.
Its decision to postpone games means the pressure is now on other sports leagues to follow suit, especially if the outbreak continues to increase unabated.
If they do not, they risk appearing as if they value profits over player and fan safety.
Australia has 140 coronavirus cases, Prime Minister confirms
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country has 140 cases of the coronavirus in a statement earlier today. He didn't provide any breakdown of the numbers and their corresponding states.
It's a jump from just a few hours ago, when the country’s Ministry of Health released a statement reporting 126 cases nationwide.
Morrison also unveiled an $11.4 billion economic stimulus plan today, which will include wage subsidies and cash payments for small businesses, to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.