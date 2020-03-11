Live updates: Coronavirus cases pass 113,000 worldwide
Canada confirms 14 more coronavirus cases
Fourteen new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Canada, most of which were travel-related, authorities said.
Seven of the new infections are in Alberta and seven in British Columbia -- where two cases of possible community spread are under investigation.
Canada has now identified 93 coronavirus patients in total, and one fatality in a North Vancouver long-term care home. Two of the seven cases reported in British Columbia on Tuesday were employees of that home.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said that the public will "need to get used to a new normal.
"This means we all need to be vigilant and take additional precautions to limit the risk for others,” she said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce more emergency measures Wednesday along with an economic support package for patients and businesses affected by the health crisis.
These are the Canadian provinces where coronavirus patients have been identified:
- Alberta: 14 cases
- British Columbia: 39 cases, 1 death
- Ontario: 36 cases
- Quebec: 4 cases
Australia extends travel ban to Italy, unveils health funding
Australia has extended its travel ban to Italy as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country hit 112, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced at a news conference in Canberra on Wednesday.
The ban, which comes into effect on Wednesday evening in Australia, places foreign passengers from Italy under the same restrictions that have been implemented for travelers from China, South Korea and Iran.
All Australian nationals traveling from Italy will also be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their return, Morrison added.
Morrison also unveiled $2.4 billion Australian dollars ($1.56 billion) in additional health funding to combat the spread of the virus.
Of the total, $100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) will fund a new tele-health service for citizens undergoing home isolation. This service will help those in quarantine receive health consultations via their phone on video such as FaceTime or Skype, Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt added.
Australia's coronavirus patients have been identified in the following states and territories*:
- New South Wales: 60 cases
- Queensland: 15 cases
- South Australia: 6 cases
- Tasmania: 2 cases
- Victoria: 15 cases
- Western Australia: 4 cases
*10 cases in Australia are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Manchester City-Arsenal English Premier League match postponed due to coronavirus fears
Manchester City's English Premier League clash with Arsenal scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed after it was revealed that several of the Gunners' players and personnel had “close contact” with Evangelos Marinakis -- the owner of Greek club Olympiacos who recently contracted the coronavirus -- when those teams played February 27.
Those who were in contact with Marinakis are self-isolating at their homes until the recommended 14-day isolation period comes to an end on Thursday.
Manchester City sits second in the EPL table, trailing Liverpool, while Arsenal is ninth.
"We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr. Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk," the league said in a statement. "All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches."
Hong Kong has now identified at least 120 coronavirus patients
Authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed five more coronavirus infections as of Tuesday night local time, bringing the total number of patients in the city to 120.
Two cases are connected to a confirmed case in Canada, while three are related to a group that traveled to Egypt.
The semiautonomous city responded to the first reports of the virus by sealing off much of its border with mainland China, encouraging private companies to let workers telecommute and closing schools.
However, not all in the city were satisfied with the government's response. Many were still angry about how the government had handled the months of political unrest that preceded the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus cases in the United States near 1,000 as officials continue to call off large gatherings
As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States approached 1,000 on Tuesday, officials further clamped down on large public gatherings and increasingly called for students to take classes online.
People need to be prepared for some major changes in their lives, one federal official said.
"We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago. It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Since the pandemic began in the United States, at least 975 cases have been reported. A total of 31 people have died -- 24 in Washington state, two in Florida, three in California and new deaths reported Tuesday by New Jersey and South Dakota.
The advisories to limit public interaction have caused politicians to cancel or shift campaign rallies, educators to close school districts or tell college students to take classes online, and television shows and sports teams to recognize they may have to go without audiences for a while.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has even taken the step of declaring a 1-mile "containment" area around a section of New Rochelle where cases are concentrated. He's also sending in the National Guard to deliver food to homes and to help clean public spaces.
The New York City suburb is where a man who lives in the community tested positive for the virus last week, as did his wife, son and daughter. The containment area extends out from his synagogue, officials said.
The governor stressed this meant closing schools and places of worship. They are not restricting people's movements in and out of the city of roughly 80,000 people.
"We'll go in, we'll clean the schools and assess the situation," Cuomo told reporters.
Read more:
The US has now identified 975 coronavirus patients
There are at least 975 cases of novel coronavirus cases in the United States as of Tuesday evening, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thirty-one people have died.
According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from citizens who were repatriated from abroad -- three from Wuhan, the pandemic's epicenter, and 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Twenty-one cases have also been identified in connection with another cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which arrived in port in Oakland, California on Monday.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 905 cases in 37 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 975. 30 people have died from the virus.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Here's the state-by-state breakdown, as of Monday night Eastern Time:
- Arizona: 6 cases
- California: 116 cases, 3 deaths
- Colorado: 17 cases
- Connecticut: 2 cases
- District of Columbia: 4 cases
- Florida: 15 cases, 2 deaths
- Georgia: 17 cases
- Hawaii: 2 cases
- Illinois: 19 cases
- Indiana: 6 cases
- Iowa: 13 cases
- Kansas: 2 cases
- Kentucky: 8 cases
- Louisiana: 3 case
- Maryland: 9 cases
- Massachusetts: 92 cases
- Minnesota: 3 cases
- Missouri: 1 case
- Nebraska: 3 cases
- Nevada: 4 cases
- New Hampshire: 5 cases
- New Jersey: 15 cases, 1 death
- New York: 173 cases
- North Carolina: 7 cases
- Ohio: 3 cases
- Oklahoma: 2 cases
- Oregon: 15 cases
- Pennsylvania: 11 cases
- Rhode Island: 5 cases
- South Carolina: 9 cases
- South Dakota: 5 cases, 1 death
- Tennessee: 7 cases
- Texas: 19 cases
- Utah: 2 cases
- Vermont: 1 case
- Virginia: 8 cases
- Washington state: 273 cases, 24 deaths
- Wisconsin: 3 cases
First coronavirus patient dies in Panama
Panama has reported its first coronavirus death, according to a news release from the Health Ministry.
The patient was a 64-year-old man who had also suffered from diabetic complications and bacterial pneumonia.
A 40-year-old was confirmed as Panama's first coronavirus patient earlier Tuesday.
Portugal suspends flights to Italy for 14 days
Portugal is suspending all flights to Italy for a period of 14 days, ANAC, Portugal’s Civil Aviation Regulator, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The order will become effective on March 11, ANAC said.
California universities are holding online classes because of coronavirus
Schools in the University of California (UC) system are canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes due to coronavirus, according to the universities’ websites.
The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) will suspend in-person classes and transition to online platforms through April 10, the end of the second week of spring quarter. Final exams will be offered remotely, and nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled, the university announced. UCLA’s university housing will remain open through spring break for those who need it.
Final exams for winter quarter at the University of California Riverside will not be held in-person. Classes for spring quarter will be online through April 3, the university said. Instructors should prepare to continue online instruction through the remainder of the quarter as needed, UCR added.
The University of California Santa Barbara is transitioning to remote instruction for the remainder of winter quarter and the start of spring quarter through at least the end of April, the university said. They are also recommending students traveling for spring break to be prepared for possibly remaining away from campus through the month of April.
The University of California Davis is also canceling in-person final exams next week and is urging all events with more than 150 people to be canceled or postponed. While UC Davis has not officially canceled in-person classes this week, they strongly encouraged faculty to go online.
CNN has previously reported changes made at UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley, and UC San Diego.