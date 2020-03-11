Live updates: Coronavirus cases pass 113,000 worldwide

Fourteen new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Canada, most of which were travel-related, authorities said.

Seven of the new infections are in Alberta and seven in British Columbia -- where two cases of possible community spread are under investigation.

Canada has now identified 93 coronavirus patients in total, and one fatality in a North Vancouver long-term care home. Two of the seven cases reported in British Columbia on Tuesday were employees of that home.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Albert Chief Medical Officer of Health CTV

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said that the public will "need to get used to a new normal.

"This means we all need to be vigilant and take additional precautions to limit the risk for others,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce more emergency measures Wednesday along with an economic support package for patients and businesses affected by the health crisis.

These are the Canadian provinces where coronavirus patients have been identified: