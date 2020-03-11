Live updates: Coronavirus cases pass 113,000 worldwide
Hong Kong has now identified at least 120 coronavirus patients
Authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed five more coronavirus infections as of Tuesday night local time, bringing the total number of patients in the city to 120.
Two cases are connected to a confirmed case in Canada, while three are related to a group that traveled to Egypt.
The semiautonomous city responded to the first reports of the virus by sealing off much of its border with mainland China, encouraging private companies to let workers telecommute and closing schools.
However, not all in the city were satisfied with the government's response. Many were still angry about how the government had handled the months of political unrest that preceded the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus cases in the United States near 1,000 as officials continue to call off large gatherings
As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States approached 1,000 on Tuesday, officials further clamped down on large public gatherings and increasingly called for students to take classes online.
People need to be prepared for some major changes in their lives, one federal official said.
"We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago. It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Since the pandemic began in the United States, at least 975 cases have been reported. A total of 31 people have died -- 24 in Washington state, two in Florida, three in California and new deaths reported Tuesday by New Jersey and South Dakota.
The advisories to limit public interaction have caused politicians to cancel or shift campaign rallies, educators to close school districts or tell college students to take classes online, and television shows and sports teams to recognize they may have to go without audiences for a while.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has even taken the step of declaring a 1-mile "containment" area around a section of New Rochelle where cases are concentrated. He's also sending in the National Guard to deliver food to homes and to help clean public spaces.
The New York City suburb is where a man who lives in the community tested positive for the virus last week, as did his wife, son and daughter. The containment area extends out from his synagogue, officials said.
The governor stressed this meant closing schools and places of worship. They are not restricting people's movements in and out of the city of roughly 80,000 people.
"We'll go in, we'll clean the schools and assess the situation," Cuomo told reporters.
The US has now identified 975 coronavirus patients
There are at least 975 cases of novel coronavirus cases in the United States as of Tuesday evening, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thirty-one people have died.
According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from citizens who were repatriated from abroad -- three from Wuhan, the pandemic's epicenter, and 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Twenty-one cases have also been identified in connection with another cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which arrived in port in Oakland, California on Monday.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 905 cases in 37 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 975. 30 people have died from the virus.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Here's the state-by-state breakdown, as of Monday night Eastern Time:
- Arizona: 6 cases
- California: 116 cases, 3 deaths
- Colorado: 17 cases
- Connecticut: 2 cases
- District of Columbia: 4 cases
- Florida: 15 cases, 2 deaths
- Georgia: 17 cases
- Hawaii: 2 cases
- Illinois: 19 cases
- Indiana: 6 cases
- Iowa: 13 cases
- Kansas: 2 cases
- Kentucky: 8 cases
- Louisiana: 3 case
- Maryland: 9 cases
- Massachusetts: 92 cases
- Minnesota: 3 cases
- Missouri: 1 case
- Nebraska: 3 cases
- Nevada: 4 cases
- New Hampshire: 5 cases
- New Jersey: 15 cases, 1 death
- New York: 173 cases
- North Carolina: 7 cases
- Ohio: 3 cases
- Oklahoma: 2 cases
- Oregon: 15 cases
- Pennsylvania: 11 cases
- Rhode Island: 5 cases
- South Carolina: 9 cases
- South Dakota: 5 cases, 1 death
- Tennessee: 7 cases
- Texas: 19 cases
- Utah: 2 cases
- Vermont: 1 case
- Virginia: 8 cases
- Washington state: 273 cases, 24 deaths
- Wisconsin: 3 cases
First coronavirus patient dies in Panama
Panama has reported its first coronavirus death, according to a news release from the Health Ministry.
The patient was a 64-year-old man who had also suffered from diabetic complications and bacterial pneumonia.
A 40-year-old was confirmed as Panama's first coronavirus patient earlier Tuesday.
Portugal suspends flights to Italy for 14 days
Portugal is suspending all flights to Italy for a period of 14 days, ANAC, Portugal’s Civil Aviation Regulator, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The order will become effective on March 11, ANAC said.
California universities are holding online classes because of coronavirus
Schools in the University of California (UC) system are canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes due to coronavirus, according to the universities’ websites.
The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) will suspend in-person classes and transition to online platforms through April 10, the end of the second week of spring quarter. Final exams will be offered remotely, and nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled, the university announced. UCLA’s university housing will remain open through spring break for those who need it.
Final exams for winter quarter at the University of California Riverside will not be held in-person. Classes for spring quarter will be online through April 3, the university said. Instructors should prepare to continue online instruction through the remainder of the quarter as needed, UCR added.
The University of California Santa Barbara is transitioning to remote instruction for the remainder of winter quarter and the start of spring quarter through at least the end of April, the university said. They are also recommending students traveling for spring break to be prepared for possibly remaining away from campus through the month of April.
The University of California Davis is also canceling in-person final exams next week and is urging all events with more than 150 people to be canceled or postponed. While UC Davis has not officially canceled in-person classes this week, they strongly encouraged faculty to go online.
CNN has previously reported changes made at UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley, and UC San Diego.
US stocks rally following historic losses
It was another turbulent day on Wall Street Tuesday as stocks swung wildly from sharp gains into negative territory throughout the day. Stocks had their worst day since 2008 on Monday.
Here's where things ended up on Tuesday:
- The Dow closed up 1,167 points, or 4.9%, its third-best point gain on record.
- The S&P 500 finished 4.9% higher. It was the index’s best day since December 2018.
- The Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 5%, also its best day since December 2018.
No consensus reached on economic stimulus for US during coronavirus outbreak
There was no consensus reached during President Trump's lunch with Senate Republicans on ways to boost the economy and blunt the impact from the spreading coronavirus, multiple sources tell CNN.
Trump made the rare trip to Capitol Hill Tuesday after promising "major" and "dramatic" economic steps. But while sources familiar with the lunch said a multitude of options were discussed, members emerged without a concrete plan in hand.
One option the President has pushed that some Republican senators have been skeptical of is a payroll tax cut, which would put extra cash into people's pockets in hopes of boosting the economy. Several have questioned how effective it would be during the outbreak, when more people are being encouraged to stay home.
According to several sources familiar with the lunch, Trump floated the idea of a permanent payroll tax cut, but also weighed having a temporary cut that lasted for several months.
While some assumed it would be limited, Trump suggested he wouldn't want the tax cut to expire before the November election, noting at one point that he would get credit from voters if it passed, according to one person familiar.
Regarding the idea of a permanent tax cut, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun later told CNN, “It’s probably something I wouldn’t do."
Trump's top economic advisers who accompanied him to the lunch have also raised the idea of paid family sick leave and targeted relief for industries hardest hit by the outbreak, like hotels, airlines and cruises.
Leaving the lunch today, Trump offered no details on the discussions, but said, "You'll be hearing about it soon."
Nearly 300 passengers have departed the Grand Princess cruise ship today
Hundreds of passengers have departed the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
About two thirds of those passengers are asymptomatic Californians who are being taken to Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento. The others are residents of other states.
Newsom said the plan is still for US citizens to be taken to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.
In an announcement recorded aboard the ship, Capt. John Harry Smith told passengers that the remaining US citizens and UK residents traveling on charter flights are expected to exit the ship today.
The majority of guests are expected to be off the ship by end of day tomorrow, the captain said.