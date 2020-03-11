Live updates: Coronavirus cases pass 113,000 worldwide

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States approached 1,000 on Tuesday, officials further clamped down on large public gatherings and increasingly called for students to take classes online.

People need to be prepared for some major changes in their lives, one federal official said.

"We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago. It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Since the pandemic began in the United States, at least 975 cases have been reported. A total of 31 people have died -- 24 in Washington state, two in Florida, three in California and new deaths reported Tuesday by New Jersey and South Dakota.

The advisories to limit public interaction have caused politicians to cancel or shift campaign rallies, educators to close school districts or tell college students to take classes online, and television shows and sports teams to recognize they may have to go without audiences for a while.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has even taken the step of declaring a 1-mile "containment" area around a section of New Rochelle where cases are concentrated. He's also sending in the National Guard to deliver food to homes and to help clean public spaces.

The New York City suburb is where a man who lives in the community tested positive for the virus last week, as did his wife, son and daughter. The containment area extends out from his synagogue, officials said.

The governor stressed this meant closing schools and places of worship. They are not restricting people's movements in and out of the city of roughly 80,000 people.

"We'll go in, we'll clean the schools and assess the situation," Cuomo told reporters.

