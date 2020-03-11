Coronavirus cases pass 115,000 worldwide
Trump cancels trips to Colorado and Nevada due to the coronavirus outbreak
President Trump will no longer travel to Colorado and Nevada at the end of the week.
“Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
NBA to suspend season following Wednesday night's games
The NBA has announced that the season is being suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.
Read the NBA's full statement:
The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch:
Actor Tom Hanks diagnosed with coronavirus
Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested.
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Hanks wrote.
CNN has contacted a representative for Hanks for additional comment.
Hanks shared the following image and message on Instagram:
Trump to provide emergency financial relief for those impacted by coronavirus
President Trump said during his Oval Office address tonight that he would be providing emergency economic relief for Americans impacted by the novel coronavirus.
“To ensure that working Americans who are impacted by the virus can say home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief. This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus. I will be asking Congress to take legislative action to extend this relief,” Trump said.
The President tried to reassure that “this is not a financial crisis.”
“This is a just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome as a nation and as a world,” he continued.
The President announced additional actions, some of which has been previously known.
“I am instructing the Small Business Administration to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus. Effective immediately the SBA will begin to providing economic loans in effected states and territories. These low interest loans will help small businesses overcome temporary economic disruptions caused by the virus,” Trump said.
The President said he would be requesting Congress increase funding for this program by $50 billion.
Trump will suspend all travel from Europe to the US for next 30 days
President Trump announced tonight that all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days, except for the UK.
Trump made the decision in order to "keep new cases from entering our shores." He said the new rule will go into effect beginning Friday at midnight.
"We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will are be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground," the President said from the Oval Office.
Trump said there will be certain exemptions made for certain Americans "who have undergone appropriate screenings."
"These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom," Trump added.
Watch:
This post has been updated to clarify that Trump said the US is restricting travel from Europe, though the effect of the one-way ban will likely have broader ramifications for US travelers.
Trump is "confident" that the US will "expeditiously defeat" the coronavirus
President Trump was "confident" that the US will reduce the ongoing threat of the coronavirus tonight in an address to the nation from the Oval Office.
"We have been in frequent contact with our allies and we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," Trump said.
Trump added: "I'm confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we'll ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus. From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges including large scale and very dangerous health threats. This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond and we are responding with great speed and professionalism."
Watch:
SOON: Trump will deliver an address on coronavirus
President Trump will soon discuss the coronavirus pandemic in an address from the Oval Office.
A source briefed on the speech said senior White House adviser Stephen Miller is a "driving force" behind tonight's speech.
Trump is expected to urge common sense to Americans, asking the public to follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to wash hands and social distancing.
This is notable as Trump does not follow all of the CDC recommendations himself, as in shaking hands.
Trump is expected to discuss a batch of new travel restrictions, based on input from the scientific and medical communities.
PaleyFest postponed in Los Angeles out of coronavirus concern
The organizers of PaleyFest have decided to postpone this year’s television festival.
PaleyFest had been scheduled to take place March 12-22 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
The event was supposed to feature panels with talent and producers from shows including ABC’s “Modern Family,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” Starz’s “Outlander,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”
No new dates have been announced but organizers said it would take place “later this year,” according to a statement.
NBA game in Oklahoma City postponed Wednesday night
The NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.
The players were on the court for warm-ups but were called back to the locker rooms before tip off.
The game broadcasters have said the decision to not play was made by the NBA and not by either team.