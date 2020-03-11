Trump cancels trips to Colorado and Nevada due to the coronavirus outbreak

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/FILE

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Hanks wrote.

CNN has contacted a representative for Hanks for additional comment.

Hanks shared the following image and message on Instagram: