Live updates: Coronavirus death toll nears 4,000 worldwide
SEC asks DC employees to work from home over potential coronavirus case
The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking all personnel based at its headquarters to work from home due to an employee who may have coronavirus, according to an SEC spokesperson, becoming the first federal agency to ask its Washington employees to stay home.
"Late this afternoon, the SEC was informed that a Washington, DC Headquarters employee was treated for respiratory symptoms today (Monday)," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The employee was informed by a physician that the employee may have the coronavirus and was referred for testing."
The spokesperson added, "Amongst other precautions, the SEC is encouraging Headquarters employees to telework until further guidance."
The number of new coronavirus cases identified in South Korea on Monday was the lowest daily total the country has seen in weeks
South Korea identified 131 new coronavirus patients Monday, health authorities there said, the lowest number of cases reported in a day in the country in weeks. Of those cases, 92 were reported in Daegu, the epicenter of the South Korean outbreak.
Three fatalities were reported Monday, bringing the national death toll to 54, the South Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
More than 7,500 cases have been identified nationwide.
Optimism abounds: Speaking to CNN in an exclusive interview Monday, South Korean Health Minister Park Neunghoo said the country hopes it has "passed the peak."
The South Korean government has been among the most ambitious when it comes to providing the public with free and easy testing options. It has the ability to run about 15,000 diagnostic tests per day and has conducted 196,000 tests to date nationwide, free of charge. Authorities in the city of Goyang even set up drive-thru testing booths.
"Detecting patients at an early stage is very important and we learned the simple lessons by dealing with this virus that this is very contagious -- and once it starts, it spreads very quickly and in very wide areas," Park said. "Raising the testing capability is very important because that way, you can detect someone who's carrying the virus, then you can contain the virus."
A Boeing employee has contracted the coronavirus
A worker at the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the company.
Boeing says the worker is now isolated and receiving treatment. Other workers who were in contact with the infected individual were told to self-quarantine at home, and the work area is being thoroughly cleaned.
The Everett facility produces Boeing’s wide-body jets -- including the 747 and the 787 Dreamliner -- according to the company website.
The hardest-hit state: Everett is located about 20 miles from the Life Care Center retirement home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where at least 13 residents have been killed by the virus. At the beginning of the outbreak, there were 120 residents living at Life Care Center.
Washington has identified at least 180 coronavirus patients in total and 22 people have died there after contracting the virus -- the most infections and highest death toll of any state in the US.
Pearl Jam just postponed part of their upcoming tour due to the coronavirus
Pearl Jam announced it is postponing its upcoming North American tour due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Seattle-based rock band cited health concerns and their own firsthand experience in their decision.
There are now 717 coronavirus cases in the United States
There are 717 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from citizens who were repatriated from abroad -- three from Wuhan, the pandemic's epicenter, and 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Twenty-one cases have also been identified in connection with another cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which arrived in port in Oakland, California on Monday.
According to CNN's tally of cases that have been detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 647 cases in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Here's the state-by-state breakdown, as of Monday night Eastern Time:
- Arizona: 6 cases
- California: 105 cases, 2 deaths
- Colorado: 11 cases
- Connecticut: 2 cases
- District of Columbia: 1 case
- Florida: 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Georgia: 12 cases
- Hawaii: 2 cases
- Illinois: 11 cases
- Indiana: 4 cases
- Iowa: 8 cases
- Kansas: 2 cases
- Kentucky: 6 cases
- Louisiana: 1 case
- Maryland: 6 cases
- Massachusetts: 41 cases
- Minnesota: 2 cases
- Missouri: 1 case
- Nebraska: 3 cases
- Nevada: 4 cases
- New Hampshire: 4 cases
- New Jersey: 11 cases
- New York: 142 cases
- North Carolina: 7 cases
- Ohio: 3 cases
- Oklahoma: 1 case
- Oregon: 14 cases
- Pennsylvania: 10 cases
- Rhode Island: 3 cases
- South Carolina: 7 cases
- Tennessee: 4 cases
- Texas: 13 cases
- Utah: 1 case
- Vermont: 1 case
- Virginia: 2 cases
- Washington state: 180 cases, 22 deaths
- Wisconsin: 2 cases
California identified three more coronavirus patients, bringing the state total to 105
The city of Long Beach, California, confirmed three new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus today, authorities said in a news release.
Two men and a woman tested positive for the virus. One is in stable condition in the hospital while two are isolated at home.
“Two had traveled to an international area of community transmission and one traveled domestically to an area of community transmission,” the news release said.
While Long Beach is in Southern California’s Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health is not including these cases in their count.
Total count: LA County has now identified 19 coronavirus cases -- 16 reported from LA County and the three in Long Beach.
California has 105 confirmed cases of the virus, the second-highest state total the US. Washington state is the hardest hit, with 180 cases as of Monday evening Eastern Time.
Vietnam has suspended visa exemptions for 8 countries due to coronavirus
Vietnam is temporarily suspending visa exemptions for eight countries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government's online portal said oMonday.
Citizens of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, France, Germany and Spain will temporarily not be able to use the visa-waiver program, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced at a government meeting focused on virus prevention and control in Hanoi on Monday.
South Korea and Italy have already been denied access to the country's visa-wavier program.
Overall, Vietnam's visa exemptions apply to 13 countries, 10 of which have been temporarily barred from the program due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
China identified 19 coronavirus cases on Monday
Authorities in mainland China identified 19 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to the country's National Health Commission (NHC).
Seventeen of those cases were in Wuhan, the capital of hard-hit Hubei province and epicenter of the pandemic, and two were imported cases from people arriving overseas.
Seventeen deaths were reported in Hubei province on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in China to 3,136.
China has now identified 80,754 coronavirus patients, according to the NHC. Nearly 60,000 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Monday marked the third straight day in which China reported zero locally transmitted cases outside of Hubei.
Why CNN is calling the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Starting today, you will notice that CNN is using the term pandemic to describe the current coronavirus outbreak. It is not a decision we take lightly. While we know it sounds alarming, it should not cause panic.
So why now? The World Health Organization hasn't called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Nor has the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But many epidemiologists and public health experts argue the world is already experiencing a pandemic because of the novel coronavirus. There are now over 100,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths attributed to this new virus. In one day last week, the number of new cases outside of China, where the virus originated, was nearly nine times higher than the number of new cases in China. This virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica. In several countries, the number of cases continues to climb.
Some of those countries "have had sustained community transmission of a substantial sort," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Put that together, that spells pandemic."
The specific criteria for a pandemic are not universally defined, but there are three general criteria: a virus that can cause illness or death; sustained person-to-person transmission of that virus; and evidence of spread throughout the world. The CDC says a pandemic is "an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people," while an epidemic is "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area."
