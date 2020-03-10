Live updates: Coronavirus death toll nears 4,000 worldwide

South Korea identified 131 new coronavirus patients Monday, health authorities there said, the lowest number of cases reported in a day in the country in weeks. Of those cases, 92 were reported in Daegu, the epicenter of the South Korean outbreak.

Three fatalities were reported Monday, bringing the national death toll to 54, the South Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

More than 7,500 cases have been identified nationwide.

Optimism abounds: Speaking to CNN in an exclusive interview Monday, South Korean Health Minister Park Neunghoo said the country hopes it has "passed the peak."

The South Korean government has been among the most ambitious when it comes to providing the public with free and easy testing options. It has the ability to run about 15,000 diagnostic tests per day and has conducted 196,000 tests to date nationwide, free of charge. Authorities in the city of Goyang even set up drive-thru testing booths.