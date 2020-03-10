Live updates: Coronavirus death toll nears 4,000 worldwide
There are now 717 coronavirus cases in the United States
There are 717 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from citizens who were repatriated from abroad -- three from Wuhan, the pandemic's epicenter, and 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Twenty-one cases have also been identified in connection with another cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which arrived in port in Oakland, California on Monday.
According to CNN's tally of cases that have been detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 647 cases in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Here's the state-by-state breakdown, as of Monday night Eastern Time:
- Arizona: 6 cases
- California: 105 cases, 2 deaths
- Colorado: 11 cases
- Connecticut: 2 cases
- District of Columbia: 1 case
- Florida: 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Georgia: 12 cases
- Hawaii: 2 cases
- Illinois: 11 cases
- Indiana: 4 cases
- Iowa: 8 cases
- Kansas: 2 cases
- Kentucky: 6 cases
- Louisiana: 1 case
- Maryland: 6 cases
- Massachusetts: 41 cases
- Minnesota: 2 cases
- Missouri: 1 case
- Nebraska: 3 cases
- Nevada: 4 cases
- New Hampshire: 4 cases
- New Jersey: 11 cases
- New York: 142 cases
- North Carolina: 7 cases
- Ohio: 3 cases
- Oklahoma: 1 case
- Oregon: 14 cases
- Pennsylvania: 10 cases
- Rhode Island: 3 cases
- South Carolina: 7 cases
- Tennessee: 4 cases
- Texas: 13 cases
- Utah: 1 case
- Vermont: 1 case
- Virginia: 2 cases
- Washington state: 180 cases, 22 deaths
- Wisconsin: 2 cases
California identified three more coronavirus patients, bringing the state total to 105
The city of Long Beach, California, confirmed three new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus today, authorities said in a news release.
Two men and a woman tested positive for the virus. One is in stable condition in the hospital while two are isolated at home.
“Two had traveled to an international area of community transmission and one traveled domestically to an area of community transmission,” the news release said.
While Long Beach is in Southern California’s Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health is not including these cases in their count.
Total count: LA County has now identified 19 coronavirus cases -- 16 reported from LA County and the three in Long Beach.
California has 105 confirmed cases of the virus, the second-highest state total the US. Washington state is the hardest hit, with 180 cases as of Monday evening Eastern Time.
Vietnam has suspended visa exemptions for 8 countries due to coronavirus
Vietnam is temporarily suspending visa exemptions for eight countries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government's online portal said oMonday.
Citizens of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, France, Germany and Spain will temporarily not be able to use the visa-waiver program, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced at a government meeting focused on virus prevention and control in Hanoi on Monday.
South Korea and Italy have already been denied access to the country's visa-wavier program.
Overall, Vietnam's visa exemptions apply to 13 countries, 10 of which have been temporarily barred from the program due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
China identified 19 coronavirus cases on Monday
Authorities in mainland China identified 19 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to the country's National Health Commission (NHC).
Seventeen of those cases were in Wuhan, the capital of hard-hit Hubei province and epicenter of the pandemic, and two were imported cases from people arriving overseas.
Seventeen deaths were reported in Hubei province on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in China to 3,136.
China has now identified 80,754 coronavirus patients, according to the NHC. Nearly 60,000 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Monday marked the third straight day in which China reported zero locally transmitted cases outside of Hubei.
Why CNN is calling the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Starting today, you will notice that CNN is using the term pandemic to describe the current coronavirus outbreak. It is not a decision we take lightly. While we know it sounds alarming, it should not cause panic.
So why now? The World Health Organization hasn't called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Nor has the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But many epidemiologists and public health experts argue the world is already experiencing a pandemic because of the novel coronavirus. There are now over 100,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths attributed to this new virus. In one day last week, the number of new cases outside of China, where the virus originated, was nearly nine times higher than the number of new cases in China. This virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica. In several countries, the number of cases continues to climb.
Some of those countries "have had sustained community transmission of a substantial sort," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Put that together, that spells pandemic."
The specific criteria for a pandemic are not universally defined, but there are three general criteria: a virus that can cause illness or death; sustained person-to-person transmission of that virus; and evidence of spread throughout the world. The CDC says a pandemic is "an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people," while an epidemic is "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area."
Can you recover from coronavirus?
Absolutely. The vast majority of people with coronavirus survive.
Last week, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases estimated the death rate is "about 2%."
But the true death rate might be much lower, since some coronavirus survivors might not have been tested and might not have had their cases reported.
The average age of death from coronavirus is 80, US surgeon general says
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has discussed specific data showing who is at risk of novel coronavirus.
“People over the age of 60 are much more likely to develop complications from the coronavirus and to be hospitalized,” said Adams, adding that the average age of death from coronavirus is 80.
Children and young adults are more likely to die from the flu than coronavirus, Adams said at Monday's White House press briefing. He added that people should “be reassured by that.”
However, he noted, even though young people aren’t at significant risk of dying from coronavirus, they could potentially spread it to people in communities and people with chronic diseases, reiterating basic precautions to prevent community spread, such as covering coughs.
Novel coronavirus symptoms usually take 5 days to appear, study says
People infected by novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure — and almost always within two weeks, according to a study released Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
That incubation period is consistent with previous estimates from public health officials, and the findings suggest that 14 days of quarantine are appropriate for people potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has used that standard during the current pandemic — recommending, for example, that people self-quarantine for two weeks after traveling to countries with widespread coronavirus transmission, such as Italy or South Korea.
To estimate the incubation period, researchers scoured more than 180 reports of coronavirus in places without widespread transmission — areas, in other words, where infection was likely due to outside travel.
Because the study was conducted early in the coronavirus outbreak, community transmission at the time was limited to Wuhan, China. That allowed researchers to estimate the “time of exposure” to the coronavirus by determining when a person was in Wuhan — the only plausible source of infection. By comparing travel to Wuhan with the emergence of symptoms, researchers could then estimate an incubation period for the virus: usually about five days, and rarely more than 12.
It’s possible, the researchers said, that their study may have focused on more severe cases of the virus – which are likelier to make the news and catch the attention of public health officials. The incubation for mild cases, then, might differ somewhat.