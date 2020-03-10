The Grand Princess cruise ship passes San Francisco as it heads towards the Port of Oakland on March 9. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

There are 717 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from citizens who were repatriated from abroad -- three from Wuhan, the pandemic's epicenter, and 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Twenty-one cases have also been identified in connection with another cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which arrived in port in Oakland, California on Monday.

According to CNN's tally of cases that have been detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 647 cases in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.

Here's the state-by-state breakdown, as of Monday night Eastern Time: