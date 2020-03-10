Coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 worldwide
Portugal suspends flights to Italy for 14 days
Portugal is suspending all flights to Italy for a period of 14 days, ANAC, Portugal’s Civil Aviation Regulator, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The order will become effective on March 11, ANAC said.
Chile announces quarantine for people entering from Spain and Italy
Chile announced a new measure to quarantine people entering the country from Spain and Italy, according to Health Minister Jaime Mañalich.
During a news conference in Santiago Tuesday, Mañalich said people coming to Chile from Spain and Italy would be required to complete a 14-day period of isolation from their home.
The health minister also confirmed that medical care will be provided to those in need during the isolation period.
Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals postponed until October
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed until October due to the threat of novel coronavirus, concert prompter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday evening.
“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice said in a statement. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will now take place on October 9, 10, 11 and October 16, 17 and 18.
Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25.
Goldenvoice said all purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates and purchasers will be notified by Friday on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.
UK's junior health minister has contracted coronavirus
Nadine Dorries, the UK's junior health minister, has tested positive for coronavirus, UK Department of Health told CNN on Tuesday.
Dorries, who is an MP and health minister for patient safety and suicide prevention, is now in self-isolation and "the usual contract tracing has begun," a spokesperson for the health ministry told CNN.
UK health minister Matt Hancock tweeted about Dorries, saying: "Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers."
Democratic congressman will self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient
Rep. Don Beyer will self-quarantine after having dinner with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The Virginia Democrat said he was contacted by the Virginia Department of Health.
He said in the 10 days since the interaction neither he nor his wife, who was also at the dinner, have had any symptoms.
Beyer has been on Capitol Hill this week and in meetings with members.
“My office will close for public business and I will not attend votes or hearings until Monday, when medical advisers say I should be clear to return,” Beyer said in a statement.
Pence says task force discussed recommending additional travel advisories
Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the White House coronavirus task force thoroughly discussed the potential for recommending additional travel advisories.
“I will tell you, we had a very thorough discussion today of the prospect of recommending to the President additional travel advisories,” Pence said in the White House press briefing room.
“We’re going to be bringing those recommendations forward in the time and manner that we as the White House coronavirus task force determine are appropriate. It’s literally a day to day consideration,” Pence added.
South Dakota reports one coronavirus death
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that five people in the state have coronavirus and one of the infected people has died.
The person who died today was a man in his 60s, who had underlying medical conditions that complicated the situation, according Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota Secretary of Health.
The other four cases are not in the hospital at this time, but are at home recovering, Malsam-Rysdon said.
According to Malsam-Rysdon, these cases include two men in their 40s, one man in his 50s, and one woman in her 30s.
Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus
Turkey confirmed its first case of coronavirus, said the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in at a news conference in Ankara.
The male patient came in contact with the virus through Europe and has been in isolation, the minister said.
He continued: “All family and close contacts are also being monitored. Please do not travel abroad unless necessary…For those returning from abroad, we are asking that they self isolate.”
Koca said medical personnel and hospitals have taken precautions.
"One or two cases should not be considered an outbreak, it just means that the virus has entered within our borders. This was a strong possibility and has come true," he said.
NCAA says decision on March Madness will be made in coming days
The NCAA said Monday it continues to assess how coronavirus impacts its tournaments and events and it will make decisions in the coming days.
Here's a statement from the NCAA:
"The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events. We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."