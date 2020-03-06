Live updates: Coronavirus cases rise across the world

The latest numbers: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people, according to CNN's tally -- the vast majority in mainland China. There are now more than 97,000 global cases, with infections in over 85 countries and territories. More than 17,000 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China.

Testing has begun on a cruise ship in California: The Grand Princess has been held off the coast of California for days now, amid fears of an outbreak on board. A California Air National Guard helicopter delivered testing kits Thursday. In the meantime, guests have been told to stay six feet (1.8 meters) apart from each other.

Stock markets took another tumble: US stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday, with all three major indexes closing down more than 3%. Markets were already suffering globally due to concerns of the knock-on effect coronavirus quarantines and closures could have on the global economy.

The US outbreak is worsening: An 11th person died of the coronavirus in Washington state Thursday, while new cases have been reported in Texas, California, New York, Maryland and Colorado. Congress on Thursday approved an $8.3 billion coronavirus response package, though Vice President Mike Pence has warned the country is already short on testing kits.