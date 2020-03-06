Live updates: Coronavirus cases rise across the world
Just joining us? Here are the latest developments
The latest numbers: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people, according to CNN's tally -- the vast majority in mainland China. There are now more than 97,000 global cases, with infections in over 85 countries and territories. More than 17,000 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China.
Testing has begun on a cruise ship in California: The Grand Princess has been held off the coast of California for days now, amid fears of an outbreak on board. A California Air National Guard helicopter delivered testing kits Thursday. In the meantime, guests have been told to stay six feet (1.8 meters) apart from each other.
Stock markets took another tumble: US stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday, with all three major indexes closing down more than 3%. Markets were already suffering globally due to concerns of the knock-on effect coronavirus quarantines and closures could have on the global economy.
The US outbreak is worsening: An 11th person died of the coronavirus in Washington state Thursday, while new cases have been reported in Texas, California, New York, Maryland and Colorado. Congress on Thursday approved an $8.3 billion coronavirus response package, though Vice President Mike Pence has warned the country is already short on testing kits.
Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus
Colorado officials announced the state's first two presumptive positive case of coronavirus, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health.
The first case is in an out-of-state visitor to Summit County. The visitor is a man in his 30s.
When the man arrived at Denver airport on February 29, he was asymptomatic. He developed symptoms two days ago, was tested yesterday and today the state lab said the test was positive.
The man was advised to go to a lower altitude and relocated to Jefferson County, the governor added. Coronavirus makes people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold.
The man is in isolation and his fiancee is in quarantine. Two friends from Colorado have been given quarantine directions, the governor said.
Gov. Jared Polis said the man traveled to Italy in mid-February and had a travel companion who has had a positive coronavirus test in another state.
We don't know much about the second case yet: Polis said he received word of the second case while preparing for a news conference about the first case.
"We hope to have details on that later today," he said.
A French member of parliament has been infected with the coronavirus
A French member of parliament has been hospitalized in serious condition after being confirmed with the coronavirus, said National Assembly Speaker Richard Ferrand late Thursday.
Two parliament staff members have also been infected, with one hospitalized and the other confined at home, said Ferrand. Both staffers work at the parliament’s cafeteria and refreshment bar.
In his statement, Ferrand identified the three patients, but said that all MPs and staffers have been informed about the situation.
On Tuesday, Ferrand convened a rare internal meeting dedicated to the coronavirus and the efforts to prevent and manage any crisis within the National Assembly.
Austria’s coronavirus cases climb to 41
Austria has reported 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus, said the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection on Thursday.
At least 3,711 people have been tested so far, according to the ministry.
The country's first two cases were confirmed just last Tuesday -- two Italian citizens who drove to Innsbruck, Austria, from Italy's Lombardy region.
Bhutan announces first coronavirus case
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan announced its first coronavirus case on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the prime minister’s office.
The patient is a 76-year-old American tourist who entered the country in early March after traveling in India, according to the prime minister’s office.
Testing begins for cruise passengers
Virus tests are underway for cruisegoers aboard the Grand Princess, passenger Michael Bell told CNN.
The tests were delivered to the ship by a California Air National Guard helicopter.
As the aircraft hovered, guardsmen dropped the test kits and lowered CDC medical personnel, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma told CNN.
Almost 100 passengers, including guests and staff, need to be tested, Princess said in a statement.
The ship’s captain told passengers over the cruise ship’s loudspeakers that tests are being conducted and will be flown out by dinnertime, Bell said.
He added that the CDC has forced the closure of the casino and all group activities on the ship. Guests are being told to stay 6 feet (2 meters) from one another, according to Bell.
DHS denies 241 people entry at US ports and airports
The US Department of Homeland Security refused entry into the country to 241 people -- 14 at airports; 227 at land ports -- within the past month because of the novel coronavirus, according to data provided by the department.
The figures provided by DHS were recorded from February 2 to March 3. The department did not provide a breakdown by country for those who were refused entry at airports.
Another 106 foreign nationals were denied entry before arriving in the US at pre-clearance airports, where US Customs officials conduct screening overseas.
The department is tasked with screening passengers that are subject to the President's travel restrictions from China and Iran. At the beginning of February, the United States began implementing stringent travel restrictions in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Most foreign nationals who visited China in the 14 days before their arrival to the United States are denied entry. That was expanded last week to include Iran.