Live updates: Coronavirus cases rise across the world

Two coronavirus patients from California's Sonoma County had shared the same shuttle bus after their trip from Mexico on a Grand Princess cruise ship, county health officials told CNN.

“Of the 78 Sonoma County residents on the cruise ship, approximately 25 took a shuttle to the Sonoma County Airport on February 21,” said a county Public Information Officer.

The county has a list of other Sonoma County residents who were on the same cruise and used the shuttle service, and the Department of Health Services is reaching out to them, the county said.

Officials also said the 14-day exposure period for all the passengers on this cruise trip ends tomorrow.

Sonoma County reported its first confirmed case on Monday and its second case today. Both were passengers on a Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico.