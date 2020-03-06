Coronavirus cases rise across the world
CDC says older adults should “stay at home as much as possible” due to coronavirus
Amid a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new guidance on its website, encouraging older people and people with severe chronic medical conditions to “stay at home as much as possible.”
This advice is on a CDC website that was posted Thursday.
The CDC says early data suggests older people and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease are at higher risk for more serious illness from the novel. coronavirus. The CDC says older people are twice as likely to become seriously ill if they become infected with the virus.
Some context: This advice from the CDC comes as two top infectious disease experts with ties to the federal government have advised people over 60 and those with underlying health problems to strongly consider avoiding activities that involve large crowds, such as traveling by airplane, going to movie theaters, attending family events, shopping at crowded malls, and going to religious services.
A Trump administration official tells CNN that the US Department of Health and Human Services “is in the process of doing targeted outreach to the elderly community and those that have serious underlying health conditions.”
First coronavirus case announced in Oklahoma
Oklahoma now has a confirmed case of novel coronavirus, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The patient is a male in his 50s who lives in Tulsa County and recently traveled to Italy.
In a press conference in Tulsa, Stitt said the patient is in isolation at home and there is no sign of community spread in Oklahoma.
The test was processed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, but the state can process future coronavirus tests at a University of Oklahoma laboratory, Health Commissioner Gary Cox announced.
Costa Rica confirms 1st case of novel coronavirus
Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health announced the country's first case of novel coronavirus during a press conference today.
The patient is a 49-year-old American woman who entered the country along with her husband on March 1, according to a statement from the health ministry.
The patient and her husband didn’t present any symptoms and both are in isolation, the statement said.
44 people confirmed to have coronavirus across New York
At least 44 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus across New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at an afternoon press conference.
The majority of these cases are related to the Westchester lawyer, Cuomo said.
Eight of those confirmed cases are in Westchester County and three are in Nassau County, he said.
SXSW festival canceled amidst coronavirus concerns
Austin city officials have announced that the annual South by Southwest tech, film and music festival has been canceled due to novel coronavirus concerns.
The festival was slated to take place March 13 – March 22.
Several high profile companies had already pulled out of the event, including Twitter, Facebook, Intel, Vevo and Mashable.
SXSW released the following statement on Twitter:
Some Apple employees can work from home due to coronavirus concerns
Apple is encouraging its Silicon Valley employees to work from home due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson. Its Seattle employees can also work remotely.
The iPhone maker’s headquarters is in Cupertino, California. It also has offices in Santa Clara, California.
Last month: Apple warned investors that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is hurting its business more than previously expected by limiting how many devices it can make and sell in China.
Other tech giants including Facebook are also encouraging employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle to work from home.
Brazil confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus
Brazil's health ministry announced five new cases of novel coronavirus at a press conference today, bringing the total number of cases to 13.
Of the confirmed cases, 10 are in Sao Paulo, one is in Rio de Janeiro, one in Espirito Santo and one in Bahia, the statement said.
President Trump lands in Georgia for a tour of the CDC
Air Force One is wheels down in Georgia, where President Trump is expected to visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The President is expected to get a 4 p.m. ET briefing on efforts to contain coronavirus as well as a tour of the headquarters.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed the visit this morning — just hours after officials said it had been canceled. Earlier, a White House official said that the visit was scrapped because Trump did not want to be a distraction at the agency.
"The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today," a White House official said. "The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC's mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."
Colombia reports first case of coronavirus
Colombia’s ministry of health confirmed the country's first case of novel coronavirus, according to a statement.
The patient, a 19-year-old woman, traveled to Milan, Italy, and upon her return presented symptoms related to the virus, the statement said.