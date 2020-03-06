Bodies "pile up" in morgue as Iran feels strain of coronavirus

Footage from inside Qom's Behesht-e Masoumeh morgue in Iran shows dozens of bodies sheathed in black bags lining the floor, while workers in protective suits and masks busily walk among them.

It's unclear which, if any, of the people whose bodies lie in the morgue were infected with the coronavirus gripping the Middle Eastern country.

And herein lies a huge problem for Iran, one of the worst-hit countries outside China.

Medical precautions clash with tradition: Under Islamic tradition in Iran, corpses are typically washed with soap and water before burial. But two medical workers in Qom told CNN that in some cases precautions related to the outbreak are preventing staff from observing traditional Islamic guidelines for burial.

Instead, patients' bodies are being treated with calcium oxide to prevent them from contaminating the soil once buried in cemeteries, they said.

Bodies are piling up: Testing for the virus takes time, delaying burials and creating a "pile up" of bodies at the morgue, said Behesht-e Masoumeh morgue director, Ali Ramezani, in a report on Iranian state TV, IRIB.

