Live updates: Coronavirus cases rise across the world
Google employees in the Bay Area given option to work from home
Google is giving California employees in the Bay Area the option to work from home, if roles allow, to test their business continuity processes, a spokesperson for the tech giant said today.
Other major companies in virus-hit areas of the US are also starting to implement these measures. Amazon has recommended Washington state employees in Seattle and Bellevue work from home if they are able to until the end of the month.
California and Washington are the worst affected states by the virus in the US.
A total of 49 cases and one death have been recorded in California, with at least 70 cases and 13 fatalities in Washington, according to CNN's tally of cases detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
At least 13 people have died of coronavirus in Washington state
The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has risen to at least 13, according to new reporting from a hospital system based in the virus-hit city of Kirkland.
Jeff Tomlin, CEO of healthcare system EvergreenHealth, told CNN that 11 patients at his facility have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
CNN previously reported 11 deaths in total, including a woman in her 80s who died at home and a man in his 50s who died at the Harborview Medical Center.
That means at least 13 people have died statewide.
CNN has attempted to verify the number of deaths with the Washington Department of Health, but Tomlin says there is often a lag time in their numbers getting included in the state’s total number of fatalities.
There are now 228 cases of coronavirus in the US and 14 deaths, according to CNN's tally.
Coronavirus testing crunch exposes White House to fierce backlash
A political storm has erupted over confusion and shortfalls in United States federal coronavirus testing that are thwarting a true accounting of the disease's advance and exposing President Donald Trump's misleading claims of seamless White House crisis management.
On Thursday, new problems emerged in the administration's effort to rush testing kits to health care providers, while state and local political leaders expressed growing frustration about the situation in their constituencies.
There aren't enough tests: Vice President Mike Pence bluntly replied to questions about the availability of testing kits, admitting to reporters that "we don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward."
While he did say the government currently can test "those that we believe have been exposed, for those who are showing symptoms," his remarks raised questions about his previous promise that "any American can be tested."
The vice president's comment reflected the candor he has shown in leading the coronavirus task force, which is unusual for this administration and has won him plaudits among some Democrats on Capitol Hill.
Some officials and health care providers are warning that the lack of testing capacity is not just a future problem, it also is hampering attempts to get a fix on the disease right now.
India confirms more coronavirus cases, raising national total to 30
India has confirmed a total of 30 coronavirus cases, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said yesterday.
Two cases have a travel history to Italy, and one has a travel history to Iran. Six cases in Agra, in India's northwestern state of Rajasthan, are all contacts of the first case reported in New Delhi with travel history to Italy.
One case from Telangana has a travel history to Dubai, along with contacts in Singapore.
There are also 16 Italians confirmed with the virus, who tested positive earlier this week. They are part of a larger group of 22 Italian tourists who came to India on February 21.
The tourists' driver, an Indian citizen, has also been infected with the disease.
Three reported cases in the southern state of Kerala have recovered and been discharged, the ministry said.
The US military is preparing for a "second wave" of coronavirus cases by next winter
Viruses spread more easily in cold weather than hot, which is why winter is peak influenza season.
While it has yet to be seen whether the coronavirus will recede as temperatures increase in the northern hemisphere (and cases in tropical Singapore and southern hemisphere Australia may suggest the virus isn't too sensitive to hot weather), some researchers have warned it could become a perennial winter threat.
Speaking at a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Nelson Michael, the director for infectious disease research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, said that efforts to develop vaccines and an effective treatment plan might not be quick enough to wipe out the virus before the "second wave" next winter.
"This is a respiratory virus and they always give us trouble during cold weather, for obvious reasons. We’re all inside, the windows are closed, etcetera, so we typically call that the influenza or the flu season," Nelson said.
He predicted the coronavirus may behave like the flu and give us "less trouble as the weather warms up," but, he cautioned, it tends to come back when the weather gets cold again.
"This is why it’s really important to understand that a lot of what we’re doing now is getting ourselves ready for what we’re calling the second wave of this," Nelson warned.
"We hope it doesn’t happen. If you remember SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), SARS came and went very quickly. We can’t count on that. We have to be ready that even if this epidemic begins to wane, we have to be ready for next winter when it may come back again."
Bodies "pile up" in morgue as Iran feels strain of coronavirus
Footage from inside Qom's Behesht-e Masoumeh morgue in Iran shows dozens of bodies sheathed in black bags lining the floor, while workers in protective suits and masks busily walk among them.
It's unclear which, if any, of the people whose bodies lie in the morgue were infected with the coronavirus gripping the Middle Eastern country.
And herein lies a huge problem for Iran, one of the worst-hit countries outside China.
Medical precautions clash with tradition: Under Islamic tradition in Iran, corpses are typically washed with soap and water before burial. But two medical workers in Qom told CNN that in some cases precautions related to the outbreak are preventing staff from observing traditional Islamic guidelines for burial.
Instead, patients' bodies are being treated with calcium oxide to prevent them from contaminating the soil once buried in cemeteries, they said.
Bodies are piling up: Testing for the virus takes time, delaying burials and creating a "pile up" of bodies at the morgue, said Behesht-e Masoumeh morgue director, Ali Ramezani, in a report on Iranian state TV, IRIB.
"This is not a drill," WHO warns governments
The director-general of the World Health Organization has warned governments that the coronavirus' continued global spread is "not a drill," and will require significant action if public health authorities are to contain the deadly outbreak.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that although public health authorities across the globe have the ability to successfully combat the spread of the virus, the organization is concerned that in some countries, the level of political commitment does not match the threat level.
"This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops. Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans," Tedros said.
"This epidemic can be pushed back, but only with a collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach that engages the entire machinery of government."
Cases approach 100,000: To date, a total of 97,852 infections have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 3,300 people have been killed by the virus, according to CNN's tally.
This number of total cases worldwide is fast approaching 100,000 -- a grim milestone that now appears inevitable with self-sustaining clusters continuing to expand in South Korea, Japan, parts of Europe, Iran and the United States.
Test results from 45 samples taken onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship expected Friday
Test results taken from 45 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are expected Friday, the ship’s operator Princess Cruises said in a statement on Thursday night.
The samples, collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities, are from both passengers and crew members. They were delivered to the state’s public health department lab in Richmond, according to the statement.
"Princess Cruises can confirm there are 3,533 people currently onboard Grand Princess, including 2,422 guests and 1,111 teammates. In total, they represent 54 nationalities," Princess Cruises said.
All guests on the ship have been asked to stay in their rooms while test results are pending. Guests are receiving meal deliveries by room service, they added.
Princess Cruises is the operator of the Diamond Princess, another cruise liner which was quarantined for weeks in Japan last month.
Hundreds of people onboard that ship tested positive for the virus. A top Japanese government adviser admitted in February that the quarantine measures enacted may have allowed additional infections to spread among the ship's crew and passengers.
Just joining us? Here are the latest developments
India is canceling some Holi gatherings over the virus: The country's presidential palace has called off a traditional celebration of the Hindu festival, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is following advice to avoid public gatherings.
The South Korean religious group linked to that country's outbreak had a donation rejected: Daegu, a city in the south of the East Asian country, refused a $10.1 million donation from the Shincheonji religious group, saying it should instead focus on being more transparent with the authorities and urging followers to get tested. The group has been linked to a major outbreak in the country which began in Daegu.
US health officials are investigating the death of a former cruise passenger: The man in his 70s died Thursday. He had previously been aboard a cruise ship with two passengers suspected of having the novel coronavirus. The news comes as testing began aboard the Grand Princess cruise liner off the coast of California.
Stock markets took another tumble: US stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday, with all three major indexes closing down more than 3%. Markets were already suffering globally due to concerns of the knock-on effect coronavirus quarantines and closures could have on the global economy.
The latest numbers: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,383 people, according to CNN's tally -- the vast majority in mainland China. There are now more than 97,850 global cases, with infections in at least 85 countries and territories. More than 17,300 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China.
