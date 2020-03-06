Live updates: Coronavirus cases rise across the world

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Shutterstock

Google is giving California employees in the Bay Area the option to work from home, if roles allow, to test their business continuity processes, a spokesperson for the tech giant said today.

Other major companies in virus-hit areas of the US are also starting to implement these measures. Amazon has recommended Washington state employees in Seattle and Bellevue work from home if they are able to until the end of the month.

California and Washington are the worst affected states by the virus in the US.

A total of 49 cases and one death have been recorded in California, with at least 70 cases and 13 fatalities in Washington, according to CNN's tally of cases detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.

This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.