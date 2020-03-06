Coronavirus cases rise across the world
Son of nursing home resident with coronavirus describes fight to get mother tested
A nursing home resident in Kirkland, Washington, is now hospitalized with coronavirus after repeatedly being discouraged from going to the emergency room, according to the patient’s son.
Amir Medawar told CNN’s Anderson Cooper this afternoon that he started trying to get mother Odette to the hospital on Sunday when he heard her sounding ill over the phone.
"The afternoon nurse called me back and said everything is fine,” Medawar said. “[The nurse said Odette] tested negative for the pneumonia, and that there's no reason for her to go to the hospital." Medawar says he tried again to arrange for an ambulance, but "I was told several times that if they send her there, the hospital will just turn around and send her right back."
Medawar says he called the EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland several times, and a nurse there encouraged him to bring his mother to the ER, reserving a room for her. She finally was transported from Life Care Center early Monday morning, according to Medawar. His mother’s coronavirus test was positive, but Medawar says her symptoms are mild, and she is expected to be fine.
Life Care Centers of America has not responded directly to multiple requests from CNN to address to the concerns of family members. In a written statement released Thursday, company President Beecher Hunter said, “Our clinical team is making personal, one-on-one telephone calls with family members to share information about loved ones and respond to questions.”
California's Santa Clara County confirms 4 new coronavirus cases
Santa Clara County in Northern California has confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The four cases were confirmed in three men and one woman. Two of the four patients are currently hospitalized and two are isolated at home.
One case comes from a close contact, one is travel-related and the other two are under investigation.
By the numbers: Santa Clara County now has 24 cases of the virus, this brings the state total to 60.
Argentina confirms 6 more novel coronavirus cases
Health authorities in Argentina announced six new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a press release from the government of Argentina.
This brings the country’s total number of cases to eight.
According to the statement, all six new cases had traveled to different European countries. Those diagnosed with the virus are two women and four men between the ages of 57 and 72-years-old.
282 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in US
There are 282 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 233 cases in 23 states, bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 226.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
United Arab Emirates announces 15 new coronavirus cases
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Health announced 15 new coronavirus cases on its official Twitter account Friday.
So far seven people in the UAE have "recovered," including two Chinese nationals, according to the health ministry.
Another Grand Princess cruise passenger is now infected with the novel coronavirus
A sixth person who was previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that voyaged last month from San Francisco to Mexico is confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus.
The person, who did not feel well upon arriving home from the cruise, is a resident of Ventura County in Southern California, according to Ventura County Public Health. The patient has since remained at home with mild symptoms, according to county officials, only leaving to receive medical treatment.
The patient’s spouse, who also remains under home quarantine, was also on the cruise but does not have symptoms.
Some context: The California Department of Public Health notified Ventura County on March 4 that six of their residents had traveled on the cruise. The county has contacted the four remaining passengers, one of whom is symptomatic and being tested at this time. The remaining three have no symptoms.
This latest infection brings the total number of confirmed cases in California to 56.
Coronavirus death toll in Washington rises to 14
EvergreenHeath announced that its 12th novel coronavirus patient has died at its hospital in Kirkland, Washington.
This raises the coronavirus death toll in Washington state to 14, including two past coronavirus fatalities reported at other locations in Washington.
CDC says older adults should “stay at home as much as possible” due to coronavirus
Amid a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new guidance on its website, encouraging older people and people with severe chronic medical conditions to “stay at home as much as possible.”
This advice is on a CDC website that was posted Thursday.
The CDC says early data suggests older people and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease are at higher risk for more serious illness from the novel. coronavirus. The CDC says older people are twice as likely to become seriously ill if they become infected with the virus.
Some context: This advice from the CDC comes as two top infectious disease experts with ties to the federal government have advised people over 60 and those with underlying health problems to strongly consider avoiding activities that involve large crowds, such as traveling by airplane, going to movie theaters, attending family events, shopping at crowded malls, and going to religious services.
A Trump administration official tells CNN that the US Department of Health and Human Services “is in the process of doing targeted outreach to the elderly community and those that have serious underlying health conditions.”
First coronavirus case announced in Oklahoma
Oklahoma now has a confirmed case of novel coronavirus, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The patient is a male in his 50s who lives in Tulsa County and recently traveled to Italy.
In a press conference in Tulsa, Stitt said the patient is in isolation at home and there is no sign of community spread in Oklahoma.
The test was processed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, but the state can process future coronavirus tests at a University of Oklahoma laboratory, Health Commissioner Gary Cox announced.