People queue as they arrive for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Frank Jordans/AP)

The organisers of the COP26 conference have been trying to square a number of circles in the run-up to the meeting, to make sure everyone is safe and secure while also keeping in mind inclusivity and the environmental impact of the huge gathering.

There are:

21,238 delegates

13,834 observers

3,823 journalists

And they're all mingling in confined spaces -- keeping social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions is a challenge.

Anyone entering the venue has to present a daily negative Covid-19 test result — although those tests are self-administered and results are self-reported, so the system largely relies on people’s honesty. Masks are compulsory throughout the venue and even the world leaders have been advised to wear them unless seated.

The UN has always stressed that COP should be an inclusive forum where the world’s biggest emitters sit at the same table as the world’s smallest nations, many of which are feeling the worst impacts of climate change.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner into this approach. Some countries have struggled to send delegations to Glasgow because of coronavirus restrictions and social distancing inside the venue means that the number of seats at each negotiation table is strictly limited.

“In our process, we have packed rooms, some people even sitting on the floor and this is something that we cannot have here,” Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), told reporters on Sunday.

While Espinosa said the organizers are trying to find solutions on how to make negotiations accessible for as many delegations as possible, it is already clear this will be very tricky.

The largest negotiations room at the COP26 venue in Glasgow has 144 seats, 72 around a table and 72 in the “second row.”