World leaders meet for 'last best chance' COP26 climate talks in Glasgow

By Eliza Mackintosh, Angela Dewan and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 6:46 a.m. ET, November 1, 2021
3 min ago

COP26 has a massive social distancing problem

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Glasgow

People queue as they arrive for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
People queue as they arrive for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Frank Jordans/AP)

The organisers of the COP26 conference have been trying to square a number of circles in the run-up to the meeting, to make sure everyone is safe and secure while also keeping in mind inclusivity and the environmental impact of the huge gathering. 

There are:

21,238 delegates
13,834 observers
3,823 journalists

And they're all mingling in confined spaces -- keeping social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions is a challenge.

Anyone entering the venue has to present a daily negative Covid-19 test result — although those tests are self-administered and results are self-reported, so the system largely relies on people’s honesty. Masks are compulsory throughout the venue and even the world leaders have been advised to wear them unless seated. 

The UN has always stressed that COP should be an inclusive forum where the world’s biggest emitters sit at the same table as the world’s smallest nations, many of which are feeling the worst impacts of climate change.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner into this approach. Some countries have struggled to send delegations to Glasgow because of coronavirus restrictions and social distancing inside the venue means that the number of seats at each negotiation table is strictly limited.

“In our process, we have packed rooms, some people even sitting on the floor and this is something that we cannot have here,” Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), told reporters on Sunday.

While Espinosa said the organizers are trying to find solutions on how to make negotiations accessible for as many delegations as possible, it is already clear this will be very tricky. 

The largest negotiations room at the COP26 venue in Glasgow has 144 seats, 72 around a table and 72 in the “second row.”

“That’s not enough, we have 193 parties,” Espinosa said, adding that announcement on how negotiations can be accessed should come later on Sunday.

21 min ago

Biden will deliver "personal commitment" on climate in Monday speech

From CNN Politics' Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One after attending the G20 summit in Rome on November 1.
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One after attending the G20 summit in Rome on November 1. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden will deliver a "personal commitment" to combating climate change during remarks at the Glasgow COP26 summit on Monday.

In a speech at the conference, Biden will "talk about what the United States is prepared to do to fulfill its obligation, including the investments we're making, the targets we intend to hit, both with respect to 2030 and 2050," his national security adviser told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew from Rome to Scotland.

Biden is expected to speak later on Monday morning. In his speech, Biden will "also talk about the progress that we have made this year and the momentum we have built, and then he will talk about the work that needs to be done," Jake Sullivan said.

He'll also convey his belief that it's a false choice between progress on climate and delivering economic results.

"The right kind of strategy can and will deliver both," Sullivan said, citing Biden's pending legislative agenda that contains $555 billion in climate provisions.

His speech will seek to cajole other nations in taking their own bold steps toward combating climate change.

"The speech will be a clarion call, it will be a very strong statement of his personal commitment, of our country's commitment, not just to do our part but to help lead the world in mobilizing and catalyzing the action necessary to achieve our goals," Sullivan said.

Seeking to address the somewhat dampened expectations for the Glasgow summit by foreign leaders and others, Sullivan insisted the mood remained optimistic. He said setting a high bar was necessary to accomplish results.

"Anytime you head into a summit where you're trying to hit very high ambition, there's a certain motivation around 'we've done some things, but we haven't done enough' as a kind of mindset. That's not a bad thing, because I do think we want the whole world to feel the pressure to step up and do more," he said.

He said Biden was eager to talk up his major spending bills with fellow world leaders, despite uncertainty on when they will pass Congress.

"What we have found over the course of this weekend is that world leaders are a sophisticated bunch. They well understand that legislative process takes time. Legislative texts needs finalizing, votes need to be cast, but there is a significant expectation that this can and will happen, and it can and will happen in the near term," Sullivan added.

37 min ago

US vs. China: Which one has the worse record on climate going into COP26?

From Helen Regan, Carlotta Dotto, Natalie Croker, Marco Chacon and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

China and the United States are the world's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, so any attempt to address the climate crisis will need to involve deep emissions cuts from these two powerhouse nations.

China's emissions are more than double those of the US, but historically, the US has emitted more than any other country in the world.

There are many factors to consider when judging a country's climate credentials, and as leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26, the US' and China's plans will be in the spotlight.

Read here to see how the two stack up against each other:

37 min ago

Chinese President Xi to address COP26 with pre-written statement

From CNN's Pauline Lockwood and Eliza Mackintosh

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a session of the G20 summit via video in Beijing on October 30.
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a session of the G20 summit via video in Beijing on October 30. (Li Xueren/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to release a pre-written statement addressing delegations at COP26 on Monday, according to a list of speakers released by the United Nations.

Xi is listed last after a number of heads of state and government due to speak on Monday, followed by a note that reads: "Written statement to be uploaded on the conference website." 

When asked about whether China's leader was planning to attend COP26, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the "information will be released in due time."

Xi is one of a small number of high-profile leaders not attending the summit. The Chinese president hasn't left the country since the onset of the pandemic.

More than 120 world leaders will begin speaking to the conference at 1:45 p.m. local (9:45 a.m. ET) on Monday after an opening session including speeches by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and celebrated naturalist David Attenborough. Kicking off the leaders' speeches after that are Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Perez-Castejón and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. There is a strict three-minute limit on speeches.

36 min ago

Global leaders start to arrive at COP26

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, right, greet Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, right, greet Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Christopher Furlong/AFP/Getty Images)

World leaders are starting to arrive at the SEC centre in Glasgow, Scotland, where they are being greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The greetings have been a series of elbow bumps and social-distanced hand gestures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio during arrivals at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio during arrivals at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Phil Noble/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir during arrivals at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir during arrivals at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh arrives at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh arrives at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images)

1 hr 5 min ago

G20 leaders' summit ends weak on climate, paving way for tough COP26 talks

From Angela Dewan, CNN's International Climate Editor

The Group of 20's leaders' summit ended Sunday with an agreement on climate that commits its member nations to end coal financing by the end of the year and aims to contain global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But the final communiqué lacked firm pledges and failed to put an end date on the actual use of coal. It didn't make any commitments to improve on issues like climate finance, paving the way for difficult negotiations at the COP26 summit.

Mohamed Adow, director of the climate energy think tank Power Shift Africa, said the message from the G20 was "weak."

"This weak statement from the G20 is what happens when developing countries who are bearing the full force of the climate crisis are shut out of the room. The world's biggest economies comprehensively failed to put climate change on the top of the agenda ahead of COP26 in Glasgow," Adow said.

In the final statement, the 20 biggest world economies said they "would accelerate our actions" to achieve net-zero emissions by or around mid-century. Leaders for the first time acknowledged officially that its members' emissions reductions plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), needed to be firmed up over this decade to put them on track for net zero by 2050.

They said they recognized that "G20 members can significantly contribute to the reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions" and committed "to take further action this decade" on enhancing "where necessary" their emissions-reductions pledges for the year 2030.

"We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5°C are much lower than at 2°C," the communiqué states.

"Keeping 1.5°C within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries, taking into account different approaches, through the development of clear national pathways that align long-term ambition with short- and medium-term goals, and with international cooperation and support, including finance and technology, sustainable and responsible consumption and production as critical enablers, in the context of sustainable development."

Read more about the agreement here:

1 hr 41 min ago

What exactly does "net zero" mean? Here's how to sound smart on COP and climate.

From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark

Leaders at COP26 will discuss ways to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century. Net zero can be achieved by removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as what's emitted, so the net amount added is zero.

To do this, countries and companies will need to rely on natural methods -- like planting trees or restoring grasslands -- to soak up carbon dioxide (CO2), the most abundant greenhouse gas we emit, or use technology to "capture" the gas and store it away where it won't escape into the atmosphere.

Dozens of countries have already pledged to achieve net zero by mid-century and there is huge pressure on countries that haven't yet to do so at COP26.

There's a lot more jargon to get a grasp on if you're following COP26. Read more here for a guide on what these words actually mean:

1 hr 41 min ago

These are the goals for the COP26 climate summit

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

Alok Sharma — a British lawmaker and the COP26 President — has said he wants this year's conference to reach agreement on a number of key targets, including:

  • Keeping the goal of "1.5 alive," which can involve anything from reaching net zero by mid-century to slashing greenhouse gases more aggressively over this decade.
  • Putting an end date on the use of coal, which G20 leaders failed to agree on in Rome. Leaders talk about ending "unabated" coal, which means some coal could continue to be used if the greenhouse gas emissions from it are removed.
  • Providing $100 billion in annual climate financing, which wealthy nations agreed to do by 2020 to help developing countries transition to low-carbon economies and adapt to the impacts of the crisis.
  • Making all new car sales zero emissions within 14-19 years.
  • Ending and reversing deforestation by the end of the decade, as forests play a crucial role in removing carbon from the atmosphere.
  • Reducing emissions from methane, a potent gas with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide. The US and EU are leading a pledge to slash 30% of methane emissions by 2030.
1 hr 41 min ago

What you need to know about COP26

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

COP is short for the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, which is an event that takes place annually, though it was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. World leaders do attend, but a lot of the discussions take place among ministers and other high-level officials working on climate issues. The 26 signifies that this is the group's 26th meeting.

The conferences are massive events with a lot of side meetings that attract people from the business sector, fossil fuel companies, climate activists and other groups with a stake in the climate crisis. Some of them are successful — the Paris Agreement was hammered out during COP21, for example — and some are painfully unproductive.

More than 190 countries signed onto the Paris Agreement after the COP21 meeting in 2015, to limit the increase in global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but preferably to 1.5 degrees.

Half a degree may not sound like a huge difference, but scientists say any additional warming past 1.5 degrees will trigger more intense and frequent climate extremes. For example, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees instead of 2 degrees could result in around 420 million fewer people being frequently exposed to extreme heatwaves, according to the UN.

Scientists see 2 degrees as a critical threshold where extreme weather would render some of the world's most densely populated areas into uninhabitable deserts or flood them with sea water.

Although the Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the quest to address the climate crisis, it didn't include details on how the world would achieve its goal. The subsequent COPs have sought to make the plans attached to it more ambitious and to detail courses of action.

"On paper, the Paris Agreement was always designed as a cyclical process — 'see you in five years, with better plans and renewed efforts,'" said Lola Vallejo, the climate program director at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations. "So right now, we are at this deadline, pushed back by Covid."

Read more about COP26 here:

