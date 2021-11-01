World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

World leaders meet for 'last best chance' COP26 climate talks in Glasgow

By Eliza Mackintosh, Angela Dewan and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 5:42 a.m. ET, November 1, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
37 min ago

What exactly does "net zero" mean? Here's how to sound smart on COP and climate.

From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark

Leaders at COP26 will discuss ways to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century. Net zero can be achieved by removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as what's emitted, so the net amount added is zero.

To do this, countries and companies will need to rely on natural methods -- like planting trees or restoring grasslands -- to soak up carbon dioxide (CO2), the most abundant greenhouse gas we emit, or use technology to "capture" the gas and store it away where it won't escape into the atmosphere.

Dozens of countries have already pledged to achieve net zero by mid-century and there is huge pressure on countries that haven't yet to do so at COP26.

There's a lot more jargon to get a grasp on if you're following COP26. Read more here for a guide on what these words actually mean:

What does 'net zero' mean? Our climate change glossary will help you sound smart
RELATED

What does 'net zero' mean? Our climate change glossary will help you sound smart

37 min ago

These are the goals for the COP26 climate summit

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

Alok Sharma — a British lawmaker and the COP26 President — has said he wants this year's conference to reach agreement on a number of key targets, including:

  • Keeping the goal of "1.5 alive," which can involve anything from reaching net zero by mid-century to slashing greenhouse gases more aggressively over this decade.
  • Putting an end date on the use of coal, which G20 leaders failed to agree on in Rome. Leaders talk about ending "unabated" coal, which means some coal could continue to be used if the greenhouse gas emissions from it are removed.
  • Providing $100 billion in annual climate financing, which wealthy nations agreed to do by 2020 to help developing countries transition to low-carbon economies and adapt to the impacts of the crisis.
  • Making all new car sales zero emissions within 14-19 years.
  • Ending and reversing deforestation by the end of the decade, as forests play a crucial role in removing carbon from the atmosphere.
  • Reducing emissions from methane, a potent gas with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide. The US and EU are leading a pledge to slash 30% of methane emissions by 2030.
37 min ago

What you need to know about COP26

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

COP is short for the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, which is an event that takes place annually, though it was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. World leaders do attend, but a lot of the discussions take place among ministers and other high-level officials working on climate issues. The 26 signifies that this is the group's 26th meeting.

The conferences are massive events with a lot of side meetings that attract people from the business sector, fossil fuel companies, climate activists and other groups with a stake in the climate crisis. Some of them are successful — the Paris Agreement was hammered out during COP21, for example — and some are painfully unproductive.

More than 190 countries signed onto the Paris Agreement after the COP21 meeting in 2015, to limit the increase in global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but preferably to 1.5 degrees.

Half a degree may not sound like a huge difference, but scientists say any additional warming past 1.5 degrees will trigger more intense and frequent climate extremes. For example, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees instead of 2 degrees could result in around 420 million fewer people being frequently exposed to extreme heatwaves, according to the UN.

Scientists see 2 degrees as a critical threshold where extreme weather would render some of the world's most densely populated areas into uninhabitable deserts or flood them with sea water.

Although the Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the quest to address the climate crisis, it didn't include details on how the world would achieve its goal. The subsequent COPs have sought to make the plans attached to it more ambitious and to detail courses of action.

"On paper, the Paris Agreement was always designed as a cyclical process — 'see you in five years, with better plans and renewed efforts,'" said Lola Vallejo, the climate program director at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations. "So right now, we are at this deadline, pushed back by Covid."

Read more about COP26 here:

What is COP26? How the pivotal UN conference could avert global climate 'catastrophe'
RELATED

What is COP26? How the pivotal UN conference could avert global climate 'catastrophe'

36 min ago

Here's who will be at the climate summit — and who won't

From CNN's Angela Fritz

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit via video at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on October 31. China's President Xi Jinping is on the display.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit via video at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on October 31. China's President Xi Jinping is on the display. (Evgeniy Paulin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

More than 120 world leaders have been confirmed as attending COP26 in person, on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome.

Some key leaders to watch are US President Joe Biden, special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, British Member of Parliament and the President of COP26 Alok Sharma, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. There will be some focus on Australian President Scott Morrison, who has faced scrutiny over his pledges on emissions.

Notable absences include China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Queen Elizabeth II was slated to attend, but she is not going for health reasons.

Other notable attendees are former US President Barack Obama, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Prince Charles, Prince William, designer Stella McCartney and Sir David Attenborough, who is the COP26 People’s Advocate.

36 min ago

Biden is sending 13 cabinet members and high-level officials to the UN climate summit in show of force

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy speaks at a briefing at the White House on January 27. On the left is Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.
National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy speaks at a briefing at the White House on January 27. On the left is Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden is planning a show of strength at the pivotal UN climate summit in Glasgow.

CNN reported last month that the President is sending 13 cabinet members and senior administration officials, including his top domestic and international climate advisers Gina McCarthy and John Kerry, according to a schedule obtained by CNN.

Kerry, who is Biden's special presidential envoy for climate and has been engaging in climate diplomacy around the world this past year, will be attending the conference throughout its duration. McCarthy and Biden will attend the beginning of the conference to emphasize what the US is doing to lower its own greenhouse gas emissions and hit Biden's Paris Climate Agreement goal of slashing emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

In addition to Kerry and McCarthy, the officials attending are: Secretary of State Tony Blinken; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; EPA Administrator Michael Regan; Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack; Interior Secretary Deb Haaland; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; USAID Administrator Samantha Power; NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad; WH Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Eric Lander; and Brian Deese, the National Economic Council director.

"In Glasgow, the United States will showcase President Biden's whole-of-government approach to tackling the climate crisis," a White House official told CNN. "They will demonstrate the strength of the entire US government working in lock-step to reduce emissions and achieve our international climate commitments — and that the countries who take decisive action on climate will reap the economic and jobs benefits of the clean energy future."

The White House official added that US leaders will encourage other countries to take decisive action to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming within reach, especially as the world is currently on a trajectory to reach a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius of global warming without significant emissions cuts.

36 min ago

Obama will focus on connecting with young activists while attending COP26

From CNN's Isaac Dovere

Former US President Barack Obama speaks in Richmond, Virginia, on October 23.
Former US President Barack Obama speaks in Richmond, Virginia, on October 23. (Carlos Bernate/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Barack Obama is attending the big climate conference in Glasgow to try to convince the world that America is more about President Biden than former President Trump.

At least when it comes to fighting climate change. And at least when you judge the country as a whole and not just what's going on in Washington, where the President's climate agenda just took a major cut in Congress.

It's an extremely unusual appearance by a former president at a world leaders event, but Obama aides and friends tell CNN the former President wants to help Biden win back world faith in American leadership on this issue, and get the global alliance back on track after four years of Trump.

Obama "has a global following," said John Podesta, who worked on climate issues in the Obama White House and remains in touch with the former President. "Poll after poll show young people in particular are despairing of whether democracy can work, whether politicians are up to the task. They see Obama as inspirational and who tells it like it is."

Obama's presence at the COP26 summit began with suggestions from climate activists. But it really took shape in conversation with John Kerry, his former secretary of state and Biden's special presidential envoy for climate, people familiar with the conversations tell CNN.

The White House was eager for the help, officials said, requesting anonymity to discuss the behind-the-scenes conversations.

Still, Obama's trip does not just reflect an acknowledgment in the Biden White House and beyond of how much international faith in America declined during the Trump years. It also reflects an awareness of how much more Obama connects with people globally — even now as a former president — than Biden does as the President actually in the Oval Office.

Even when Obama was at his most popular in America, he was always much more popular overseas, with his election seeming symbolic of the world's superpower embracing internationalism and a new, forward-looking generation. Obama remains the inspiring figure around the globe, particularly with the younger people to which he will dedicate much of his time while in Scotland. In coordination with his own foundation and Columbia University's Climate School, he will host a roundtable with youth activists — including many who are alumni of his global fellowship programs — and urge business leaders to accelerate their own clean energy investments.

A State Department official called Obama "among our strongest global advocates for action," adding that he'll be "a welcome voice," in describing the rare tag-team approach for two Presidents.

Read more about Obama's participation at the climate conference here.

36 min ago

Huge gap remains between emissions pledges and what’s actually needed, UN report shows

From CNN’s Rachel Ramirez and John Keefe

Nearly 200 countries have pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to stave off the worst consequences of our warming planet, but there is still a huge gap between what's been promised and what scientists say is needed, according to a report by the UN Environment Programme.

Ahead of the UN's COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, dozens of nations had not yet officially updated their pledges to reduce emissions, as they are supposed to do under the rules of the 2015 Paris Agreement. 

Of the G20 countries, which account for 80% of the world's emissions, only six nations have formally increased their targets. The report also found that six G20 nations, including the United States, never met their older targets. The others were Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Mexico. 

The planet has already warmed by around 1.2 degrees, scientists say. The latest set of global climate pledges, according to the report, fall far short of what's necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — a critical threshold that scientists say the world should remain below.

The annual "emissions gap" report outlines the difference between what countries have pledged and what more needs to be done. To limit warming to 1.5 degrees, UNEP reports the world needs to slash current emissions in half in the next eight years. 

The report found that new and updated pledges on emissions will only cut an additional 7.5% by 2030, but a 55% cut is needed to meet the goal of containing warming to 1.5 degrees. A 30% reduction would be needed to stay below 2 degrees.

Under countries' current fossil fuel emissions targets, it will continue to warm to 2.7 degrees, according to UNEP.

"Countries have stretched, but they've not stretched enough," Inger Andersen, executive director of the UNEP, told CNN.

"Many of them sort of kick the can down the road, and we need to see not pledges anymore; we actually need to see real action."

 