Biden apologizes to world leaders for Trump's climate actions

President Joe Biden speaks at the COP26 summit Monday. (Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden apologized to world leaders at the COP26 summit Monday for actions taken by the Trump administration in pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord.

“I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States — the last administration — pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the 8 ball,” Biden said at an event on action and solidarity in Glasgow.

“Our meeting here in Glasgow isn’t the end of the journey… we all know this,” Biden said at the event, adding it’s “really just a starting line.”

“We have the tools I think we have the know bow and we have the resources. I think we have to make some choices,” Biden added.

Biden is under pressure to demonstrate American commitment to climate change. World leaders have wondered how durable his promises can be when political changes can cause the country to drastically change course.