Here is what happened during the first full day of the UN's COP26 climate summit:
A deal on forests:
More than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet's forests committed to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030, in an agreement that will be officially announced Tuesday, a British government statement says.
It's the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow after a gloomy start. Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant tracts of forest. The US and China will also be party to the agreement.
Biden's apology:
President Joe Biden apologized to his fellow world leaders that the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement under the Trump administration.
"I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States — the last administration — pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the 8 ball," Biden said in Glasgow.
Biden reentered the agreement just hours after he was sworn into office in January.
The UK wheels out the big names:
The UK government, which is hosting the UN climate summit in Glasgow, has tried its best to press it upon world leaders that now is the time to act on climate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his fellow heads of governments that they can be just like James Bond, the famous (albeit fictional) 007 agent and save the world from a ticking (climate) bomb.
Royalty — both real and of the TV variety — was also in attendance, with Prince Charles urging leaders to work together, and the celebrated naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough telling them future generations would judge them by their actions during this conference.
Later in the day, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed world leaders in a video address played during a reception.
India makes net-zero promise:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines on Monday by announcing a net-zero emissions target, pledging India will become carbon neutral by 2070.
While it was a major announcement, as India had not yet put a date on its net-zero ambition, the 2070 target is a decade later than China's, and two decades after the world as a whole needs to achieve net-zero emissions in order to avoid temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. But experts say that because of India's economic development and energy mix, the target date should not be compared to those of the US or Europe.
Small nations' disappointment:
Delegates from smaller nations have expressed their disappointment with the action (or rather, lack of action) by the world's richest nations.
Covid-19 measures hampering the negotiations:
All attendees have been asked to wear masks and take daily coronavirus tests. And while the COP26 venue is huge (approximately 1 kilometer from one end to the other), the sheer number of people on site makes Covid-19 social distancing difficult.
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the body that is in charge of the negotiations, has admitted the pandemic is causing issues. For example, due to social distancing, the largest room reserved for negotiations can only hold 144 seats -- even though there are 193 parties to be represented at the conference.
Read more about the takeaways here: