British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens during an event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Paul Ellis/Pool/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that over 10 countries, the Bezos Earth Fund and the European Union have signed the Congo Basin Pledge which will mobilize over $1.5 billion to protect forests, peatlands and other critical carbon stores.

"I'm delighted to announce at this summit, that the world is coming together around their effort ... with at least $1.5 billion over the next five years to help protect the ... precious ecosystems of Central Africa," Johnson said, underlining the work of the presidents of the Republic of Congo and Gabon.

Johnson added that the funds were part of a new global forest finance pledge of over $12 billion, which he said amounted to "the biggest collective commitment of public funds for forest and climate action in history."

Earlier, the British government said that more than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet's forests would commit on Tuesday to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030 -- the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks.