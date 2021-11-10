Call to Earth Day: Taking action to protect the planet

The International School of Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia has been celebrating Call to Earth Day with a variety of environmental activities.

Grade 1 students made a head-start on their eco-activities last week, with litter picking at the Bogd Khan nature reserve, a forested steppe zone south of the capital.

Primary classes have been working on artwork to raise awareness about issues including animal welfare, such as these two posters by sibling students.

Another student-led initiative invited classes to pot plants, which were then donated to a local orphanage to help combat air pollution and create a brighter environment.