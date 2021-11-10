Call to Earth Day: Taking action to protect the planet

Sometimes, environmental action starts in your own backyard.

To celebrate Call to Earth Day, Eco Urban Gardens, an agricultural organization that leads education programs on urban farming, invited students to La Madera Community Gardens to learn how to compost and plant resilient, edible plants that support the environment.

In Bangladesh, ambassadors from the Green Hope Foundation planted pumpkins, radishes and spinach to help combat land degradation.

A grade 4 class at Hariri High School II in Lebanon planted fruits and vegetables including strawberries, green peppers and potatoes in their new school garden.

Students at Al Hekma International School (AHIS) in Bahrain have been reducing their carbon footprint with a school garden and greenhouse, where they planted a range of herbs, spices, shrubs and vegetables, and learned about ways to reduce water and energy consumption.