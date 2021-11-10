World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Call to Earth Day: Taking action to protect the planet

Updated 9:01 p.m. ET, November 9, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

A week of eco-action in Mongolia

The International School of Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia has been celebrating Call to Earth Day with a variety of environmental activities. 

Grade 1 students made a head-start on their eco-activities last week, with litter picking at the Bogd Khan nature reserve, a forested steppe zone south of the capital.

Primary classes have been working on artwork to raise awareness about issues including animal welfare, such as these two posters by sibling students.

Another student-led initiative invited classes to pot plants, which were then donated to a local orphanage to help combat air pollution and create a brighter environment.

23 min ago

Turning plastic bottles into toilets

A grassroots construction company in Guatemala is taking a creative approach to recycling plastic waste. In celebration of Call to Earth Day, sustainable builders Long Way Home constructed a latrine with “ecobricks” made from repurposed plastic bottles.

50 min ago

Hong Kong students put power consumption into perspective

Students at Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong investigated their energy use last month with a workshop about power consumption. Year 2 student, Kai, calculated that he would need 108 trees per year to offset the equivalent CO2 produced from appliances he uses in his everyday life, including fans, air conditioning, and a fish tank. 

1 hr 12 min ago

Coastal cleanups in the Caribbean

With beautiful beaches and extensive coastlines, Caribbean countries are particularly hard-hit by marine plastic pollution. Ahead of Call to Earth Day, some local groups decided to take action.

In the coastal town of Castries in St Lucia, volunteers from the Caribbean Youth Environment Network spent their Sunday afternoon pulling waste out of waterways and collecting trash from the shoreline, and in neighboring St Vincent and the Grenadines, its sister youth group collected 21 bags of trash from Colonarie Beach. 

Meanwhile, in Belize, community trash-collecting and education initiative Mr Goby & Friends spent an hour picking up plastic cups, food wrappers and beer bottles, to make sure its local beach and ocean remains plastic-free. 

1 hr 25 min ago

Welcome to #CallToEarth Day 2021!

Today marks the first-ever global #CallToEarth Day, a worldwide celebration of our incredible planet. Hundreds of schools and organizations have pledged to participate by doing something positive to protect the environment.

And you can get involved, too!

But first, what is Call to Earth?

Call to Earth is a CNN initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. Across TV, our website and social media, we tell stories about our incredible planet and the remarkable people who are protecting it.

How can I be involved?

Everyone is invited. We can all play a role in creating a movement for good. To participate in Call to Earth Day, you simply have to do something positive to protect the environment on today. The scope is broad and we're asking you to think big, get creative, and make your event impactful.

Can I share my event on social media?

Please do! Promote your event on social media using the hashtag #CallToEarth. Post as early and often as you want. The best posts have a chance to be featured on CNN's TV and digital platforms. We encourage you to mention Call to Earth Day today, but there is no obligation.