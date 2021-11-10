Call to Earth Day: Taking action to protect the planet

Today marks the first-ever global #CallToEarth Day, a worldwide celebration of our incredible planet. Hundreds of schools and organizations have pledged to participate by doing something positive to protect the environment.

And you can get involved, too!

But first, what is Call to Earth?

Call to Earth is a CNN initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. Across TV, our website and social media, we tell stories about our incredible planet and the remarkable people who are protecting it.

How can I be involved?

Everyone is invited. We can all play a role in creating a movement for good. To participate in Call to Earth Day, you simply have to do something positive to protect the environment on today. The scope is broad and we're asking you to think big, get creative, and make your event impactful.

Can I share my event on social media?

Please do! Promote your event on social media using the hashtag #CallToEarth. Post as early and often as you want. The best posts have a chance to be featured on CNN's TV and digital platforms. We encourage you to mention Call to Earth Day today, but there is no obligation.