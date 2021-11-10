Students at Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong investigated their energy use last month with a workshop about power consumption. Year 2 student, Kai, calculated that he would need 108 trees per year to offset the equivalent CO2 produced from appliances he uses in his everyday life, including fans, air conditioning, and a fish tank.
Call to Earth Day: Taking action to protect the planet
Hong Kong students put power consumption into perspective
Coastal cleanups in the Caribbean
With beautiful beaches and extensive coastlines, Caribbean countries are particularly hard-hit by marine plastic pollution. Ahead of Call to Earth Day, some local groups decided to take action.
In the coastal town of Castries in St Lucia, volunteers from the Caribbean Youth Environment Network spent their Sunday afternoon pulling waste out of waterways and collecting trash from the shoreline, and in neighboring St Vincent and the Grenadines, its sister youth group collected 21 bags of trash from Colonarie Beach.
Meanwhile, in Belize, community trash-collecting and education initiative Mr Goby & Friends spent an hour picking up plastic cups, food wrappers and beer bottles, to make sure its local beach and ocean remains plastic-free.
Welcome to #CallToEarth Day 2021!
Today marks the first-ever global #CallToEarth Day, a worldwide celebration of our incredible planet. Hundreds of schools and organizations have pledged to participate by doing something positive to protect the environment.
And you can get involved, too!
But first, what is Call to Earth?
Call to Earth is a CNN initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. Across TV, our website and social media, we tell stories about our incredible planet and the remarkable people who are protecting it.
How can I be involved?
Everyone is invited. We can all play a role in creating a movement for good. To participate in Call to Earth Day, you simply have to do something positive to protect the environment on today. The scope is broad and we're asking you to think big, get creative, and make your event impactful.
Can I share my event on social media?
Please do! Promote your event on social media using the hashtag #CallToEarth. Post as early and often as you want. The best posts have a chance to be featured on CNN's TV and digital platforms. We encourage you to mention Call to Earth Day today, but there is no obligation.