Live updates: UK PM Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs

Prime Minister's Questions revealed very little, other than that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s future is still in the hands of what senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report on the alleged lockdown gatherings contains — and that very little will happen until that report is published.

The Conservative support for Johnson was more solid than last week, which suggests that the confidence vote in Johnson is not coming any time before the report is published.

This is somewhat extraordinary, given little over a week ago such a vote seemed imminent.

Curiously, it’s possible both parties are happy with this stasis.

For the Conservatives, it builds more hype around the report, making it more likely to fall flat when we finally see it. Members of Parliament still want Johnson to lead the party during May's local election, but not out of loyalty. They don’t want to lump a difficult election on a new leader and kick off their premiership with a negative.

If they are to remove him from power, they want to do so in the summer recess.

For the Labour Party, the longer Johnson dodges questions and clings to power, the more they can paint him as a shameless charlatan compared to the professional, calm and competent opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

This week’s PMQs was less rowdy than last week, and despite everything that is happening, it seemed to only show that the partisan trenches are being dug ever deeper.

And it’s now clear that UK politics is essentially on hold until we finally get to see this report.