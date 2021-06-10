Biden and Johnson are meeting soon in the UK. Here's a look back at their relationship. 

President Biden prepares to address American service members and their families at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, on June 9. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon hold their first face-to-face bilateral meeting in Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

In style and in substance, the leaders are two very different men leading two countries whose relationship makes up one of the most important global alliances.

Biden rode into the White House last year on a record that spanned nearly 50 years in public service. And while the President ran as an antidote to then-President Donald Trump, Johnson has often been compared to the 45th President for his populist message and often brash comments.

The similarities between Trump and Johnson aren't lost on Biden, who on the 2020 campaign trail once called Johnson a "physical and emotional clone" of Trump.

Given the tight ties between the US and UK, observers expect the public portions of the meeting to be cordial and warm. But both men enter this weekend's diplomatic gathering under pressure to define their respective roles in the world and amongst other global powers.

Biden and Johnson's relationship will no doubt be one to watch throughout Biden's swing through Europe as he looks to reassure US allies that America will once again be conventional and reliable on the world stage.

The two diverge on policy on several fronts, including Biden's opposition to Brexit and Northern Ireland's role as part of Britain's exit from the European Union. The Northern Ireland Protocol – the part of the Brexit deal that creates a de facto trade border in the Irish Sea – has contributed to rising tensions in the region this year. Biden has long been skeptical of Brexit, and holds deep affection for Ireland, his ancestral homeland. In his first speech in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, he quoted a line from Yeats.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that Biden is expected to bring up Northern Ireland during his meeting with Johnson, but told reporters his comments would be reserved to making "statements of principle."

