Here's what the new Atlantic Charter says 

The new Atlantic Charter that President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were set to sign on Thursday during their bilateral meeting is meant to reflect the shifting threats facing the world 80 years after the original document was signed following World War II.
"It's been 80 years since the last one, it's about time that it gets refreshed," a senior administration official said ahead of the signing. "The original really outlined what the post-war world order could and should look like, this new charter will make clear what the coming decades of the 21st century can and should look like," the official said.
The new Atlantic Charter is aimed at building upon the historic declaration made by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1941 that set out American and British goals for the world after the end of World War II.
"Today, the President of the United States and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reaffirm their commitment to work together to realise our vision for a more peaceful and prosperous future," the document reads.
"Our revitalised Atlantic Charter, building on the commitments and aspirations set out eighty years ago, affirms our ongoing commitment to sustaining our enduring values and defending them against new and old challenges. We commit to working closely with all partners who share our democratic values and to countering the efforts of those who seek to undermine our alliances and institutions," it continues.
There are a few interesting points that reflect the document's change to a modern pact between the US and UK, in particular its mention of disinformation campaigns and malign influence in elections.
The document reads: "We remain united behind the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. We oppose interference through disinformation or other malign influences, including in elections, and reaffirm our commitment to debt transparency, sustainability and sound governance of debt relief. So too will we defend key principles such as freedom of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the seas."
There are also mentions of confronting injustice and inequality, cyber threats, the climate crisis and health threats.
Read the full document below: