Brazil is reeling after Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings. Here's what you need to know

Riots in Brazil that culminated with pro-Bolsonaro protesters storming Congress on Sunday are now over, according to an official appointed by the president to manage the unrest.

In a tweet Monday, Federal District intervenor Ricardo Cappelli said the situation is "under control" in the region, which includes the capital Brasilia.

"In a few hours, we will restart operations. Everything will be duly investigated. Criminals will continue to be identified and punished,” he said.

Some context: Cappelli was appointed intervenor on Sunday by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The role was created to manage the security situation in the Federal District following the attack by supporters of former leader Jair Bolsonaro on key government institutions.