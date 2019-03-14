Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash

Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington. Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Japan has joined the list of countries banning the entry of Boeing 737 Max planes into the country’s airspace.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said in a statement on Thursday that Japan has suspended the Max 8 and Max 9 models from its airspace and would inform all foreign airlines operating in the country.

What this means: Boeing said yesterday it agreed with the U.S. decision to suspend flights by Max jets. The move followed similar action by Canada, the European Union and countries across Asia, meaning the fleet was essentially grounded worldwide.

But Japan's move also throws into question what airlines will do with their outstanding orders for Boeing's Max planes. While no Japanese airlines currently operate Max jets, Boeing had orders from the country for future deliveries.