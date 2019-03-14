Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash

Members of the surrounding community watch as investigators continue recovery efforts at the crash site on Wednesday. Members of the surrounding community watch as investigators continue recovery efforts at the crash site on Wednesday. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The flight recorders, or black boxes, from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 arrived in Paris this morning, as the investigation into why the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane went down reaches a crucial phase.

A French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety spokesman said that the two black boxes would contain flight parameters as well as conversations in the cockpit.

He said there were fewer than a dozen laboratories around the world capable of reading the devices. Ethiopia had requested France's assistance investigating the material as that country didn't have the necessary equipment.

While a final report on the crash could take years, initial clues as to what caused the disaster should come from the black boxes in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the crash scene is quieter and tidier than in the days immediately following the crash. Families of some of the victims were on the site on Wednesday to pay their respects, after investigators spent days sorting through debris and remains, and searching for evidence.