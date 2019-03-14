Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash

Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crashBy Rob Picheta, CNN
Where we are with the investigation
The flight recorders, or black boxes, from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 arrived in Paris this morning, as the investigation into why the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane went down reaches a crucial phase.
A French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety spokesman said that the two black boxes would contain flight parameters as well as conversations in the cockpit.
He said there were fewer than a dozen laboratories around the world capable of reading the devices. Ethiopia had requested France's assistance investigating the material as that country didn't have the necessary equipment.
While a final report on the crash could take years, initial clues as to what caused the disaster should come from the black boxes in the next few days.
Meanwhile, the crash scene is quieter and tidier than in the days immediately following the crash. Families of some of the victims were on the site on Wednesday to pay their respects, after investigators spent days sorting through debris and remains, and searching for evidence.
All eyes on Boeing as company battles crisis
Boeing begins the day battling serious safety concerns that have tarnished its reputation for safety.
Shares in the company (BA) fell 3% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced he would immediately ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, the model that has been involved in two fatal crashes in less than six months. The company's stock is still down more than 10% since the crash, wiping more than $25 billion off its market value.
Boeing said it remains confident in the safety of the jets, but that it recommended the shutdown itself "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety," according to a statement from the company.
"We are supporting this proactive step," CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in the statement. "We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again."
But questions remain over why Boeing waited days to announce its support for the move, despite several countries taking the action themselves.
