Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash

Before her flight, Carol Karanja texted her father, John Quindos Karanja, and expressed unease about her impending journey.

"The day before the flight my daughter sent me a message -- and she told me, 'I'm not excited ... I don't know what is happening dad. I am fearing and I don't know what it is in me,' She had fears," her father said. "So I thought that was normal. We never interacted again."

Carol never made it to their Kenyan homeland. She was among the 157 people killed when the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed just six minutes after takeoff from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

Also killed was Carol's mother, Ann Wangui Karanja, and her three children: Ryan Njoroge, 7, Kellie Pauls, 4, and 9-month-old daughter, Rubi Pauls.