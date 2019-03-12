Planes grounded after Ethiopian Airlines crashBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
UK banned all Boeing MAX jets — but some are already en route
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The United Kingdom has banned all Boeing 737 Max planes from departing, arriving or being in its airspace.
But there are two 737 Max 8 planes currently in its airspace:
- Icelandair 555, en route from Brussels to Keflavik, Iceland
- Icelandair 471, en route from London Gatwick to Keflavik, Iceland
There are also planes en route to cities in the UK:
- Thomson 485, en route from Marrakech to Manchester
- Turkish Airlines 1969, en route from Istanbul to Birmingham
- Turkish Airlines 1997, en route from Istanbul to London Gatwick
UK bans all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft — not only 8s
The UK's ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft applies to the entire series, not only to 8s, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority told CNN Tuesday.
Dow opens 50 points lower as Boeing dips
From CNN’s David Goldman
The Dow fell 45 points at the open Tuesday, dragged down by Boeing.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 0.2%.
Boeing fell 4% Tuesday after several countries and airlines grounded their 737 MAX jets, the type of plane that his been involved in two fatal crashes in less than six months.
UK bans Boeing 737 MAX 8s from its airspace
From CNN's Rob North
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has banned Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace Tuesday.
Here's more from the agency:
Oman temporarily suspends Boeing 737 Max operations
From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Paul Murphy
The Omani Civil Aviation authority tweeted Tuesday that it is temporarily suspending the operations of Boeing 737 Max.
She flew on a Boeing 737 Max 8 on Monday — but she's rethinking future travel plans now
From CNN's Jason Kravarik
Chang Woo, from Montreal, flew to Los Angeles on Monday on a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft — but she didn't realize it was the same kind of plane involved in Sunday's crash until she was already in the air.
"I was already on the plane by that time, so I couldn't really go anywhere," she told CNN after she landed at Los Angeles International Airport.
She said the airline, Air Canada, did not tell passengers what kind of plane they were on, and she only learned about the model by reading markings and lettering on the aircraft.
She said that on future trips, she may avoid booking flights on the model.