Biden wasn't indicating he trusts Putin, White House says

US President Joe Biden wasn’t indicating he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin when he nodded in response to a reporter’s shouted question, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
"During a chaotic free for all with members of the press shouting questions over each other, the President gave a general head nod in the direction of the media. He wasn’t responding to any question or anything other than the chaos," Psaki said.
According to pool reports from a photo-op of Biden and Putin ahead of their meeting, Biden was asked if he could trust the Russian leader. The reporter said Biden “looked me in the eye and nodded affirmatively.”
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield earlier tweeted in response, “It was a chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other. @POTUS was very clearly not responding to any one question, but nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally. He said just two days ago in his presser: ‘verify, then trust.’ “