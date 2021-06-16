Putin: Biden did not invite me to the White House

US President Joe Biden did not invite Vladimir Putin to the White House, the Russian president said Wednesday, saying the conditions have to be right for such a meeting.
Putin described the summit with Biden as “constructive.”
Putin again said he did not remember an encounter when Biden was vice-president a decade ago in which Biden reportedly said he looked into Putin’s eyes and saw no soul.
Putin cites Black Lives Matter and Capitol riot when asked about crackdowns on Russian opposition
Asked Wednesday in Geneva about the Russian crackdown on Alexey Navalny’s organizations and supporters, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by talking about the Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the United States and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
“We sympathize with what is happening in the states, but we do not wish that to happen in Russia,” Putin said.
Here's what Putin said about Alexey Navalny
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Alexey Navalny returned to Russia in order to be detained, knowing he had broken the law — again refusing to say the opposition activist’s name aloud.
“This man knew that he was breaking the law of Russia. He has been twice convicted,” Putin said.
Putin repeated the official Russian position that Navalny had violated bail conditions by going abroad while unconscious after apparent Novichok poisoning last year, and failing to check in with Russian legal officers as required.
“He consciously ignored the requirements of the law,” Putin said.
Putin continued: “The gentleman in question went abroad for treatment. As soon as he went to the hospital he showed his videos on the internet … He wanted consciously to break the law. He did exactly what he wanted to do. So what kind of discussion can we be having [about him]?"
Putin: US and Russia to begin consultations on cybersecurity
The United States and Russia are going to begin consultations on cybersecurity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday following his summit with US President Joe Biden.
“Both sides have to assume certain obligations there,” Putin said.
“We believe that the cyberspace is extraordinarily important. In general, and in particular for the US, and to the same extent for Russia,” Putin said in response to a question from CNN’s Matthew Chance.
Although Putin conceded that the United States was the victim of the greatest number of cyberattacks, he said that Russia was also a victim.
“We encounter this every year. For example, one of the health systems in a very important part of Russia was attacked. So, it means that this work is being coordinated,” Putin said. “In the US, I don't think that the US administration is particularly interested in organizing that or looking into it. All they do is to make insinuations. What we need is expert consultations between us. We agreed to that, in principle, Russia is prepared for that.”
US and Russian ambassadors will return to their posts, Putin says
The US and Russian ambassadors will return to their diplomatic posts and take up their functions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.
The question of when that would happen is a “purely technical one,” he said.
Biden and US team closely watching Putin's news conference, official says
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
As US President Joe Biden and his team huddle in advance of his news conference, they are closely monitoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing news conference to see how he frames the meeting and whether there is anything specific that Biden needs to proactively push back against when it’s his turn, a US official says
The opportunity to do this was one of the reasons the US side wanted to go second with their news conference.
Putin: "I don't think there is anything to discuss" on Ukraine joining NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had discussed Ukraine with US President Joe Biden.
As far as Ukraine joining NATO, “I don’t think there is anything to discuss there," he said.
Putin was speaking in Geneva following his historic first face-to-face meeting with Biden as president.
NOW: President Putin speaks after summit with Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a news conference after wrapping up a summit with US President Joe Biden.
The Biden-Putin summit has ended
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Phil Mattingly
The summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is now over, a White House official says.
Their official meetings were broken into two rounds, one a smaller session and the second with larger delegations. The total run time came in shorter than the four to five hours officials initially predicted for the summit.
The final session, and the summit itself, ended just past 5 p.m. local time.
Biden and Putin are set to hold separate, solo news conferences next.