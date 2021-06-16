Pool

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin just took their first photo at the historic meeting at Villa La Grange in Geneva as their meeting gets underway.

The two presidents stood outside the Villa de la Grange with the Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who made short remarks welcoming the two leaders. Parmelin said he wished the leaders a "fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world."

The two Presidents shook hands and then entered the 18th century villa for their first round of meetings.

Both leaders have recently acknowledged a low point in relations between the two nations.