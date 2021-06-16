World
Biden and Putin meet in Geneva

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Aditi Sangal, Nick Thompson, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 7:32 a.m. ET, June 16, 2021
1 min ago

Biden and Putin take first photo as high-stakes summit gets underway

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin just took their first photo at the historic meeting at Villa La Grange in Geneva as their meeting gets underway.

The two presidents stood outside the Villa de la Grange with the Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who made short remarks welcoming the two leaders. Parmelin said he wished the leaders a "fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world."

The two Presidents shook hands and then entered the 18th century villa for their first round of meetings.

Both leaders have recently acknowledged a low point in relations between the two nations. 

7 min ago

Biden welcomed to high-stakes meeting

President Joe Biden is greeted to the summit site by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
President Joe Biden is greeted to the summit site by Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Pool

Similarly to Putin's arrival, US President Biden has just been welcomed to the summit site by the Swiss President, Guy Parmelin.

The pair also paused at the entrance to pose for photographers before heading inside.

We are expecting to see all three leaders re-emerge to stand together and greet each other formally, CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward says.

13 min ago

Biden en route to summit site

US President Joe Biden is traveling by motorcade to Villa La Grange, the site of his first face-to-face summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He is the fifth American president to have a meeting with the Russian leader. And it comes about the same time in his presidency as his predecessors opened dialogue with Putin.

10 min ago

President Putin arrives at summit site

The Russian motorcade has delivered President Vladimir Putin and his delegation to Villa La Grange.

He was welcomed by Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin on the mansion's steps where they posed briefly for photographers before heading inside, ahead of President Biden's arrival.

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward described Putin as appearing "relaxed" and "jovial."

18 min ago

Key moments to expect around the Putin-Biden summit today

US President Joe Biden will exchange greetings with Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland, upon arriving for the summit.

When the leaders have all arrived, Biden, Parmelin and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to take a welcome photo.

Biden will then hold a bilateral meeting with Putin, which is expected to go for four to five hours, according to a Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Biden and Putin are expected to hold separate news conferences after their bilateral talks have concluded.

Biden will then depart Geneva to return to Washington, DC.

26 min ago

Russia's expectations going into the summit

Analysis from CNN Moscow Correspondent Matthew Chance at Villa La Grange

Russian President Vladimir Putin steps down the stairs from his airplane for the US-Russia summit with US President Joe Biden, at the Geneva Airport, on June 16.
Russian President Vladimir Putin steps down the stairs from his airplane for the US-Russia summit with US President Joe Biden, at the Geneva Airport, on June 16. Alessandro Della Valle/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Geneva, and has made his way over to Villa La Grange on the banks of Lake Geneva, a historic 18th century mansion where his summit with Biden will take place. 

Russian expectations for this crucial summit are low, which echoes the framing the White House has been using in recent days. The fact that the meeting is taking place at all is seen as something of an achievement. 

That said, there are areas of common ground: Climate change, arms reduction, various regional conflicts are subjects they could discuss. And we could even see some joint statements signed on some of those issues, according to the Kremlin. 

But with substantial core disagreements in this fraught relationship between the United States and Russia, no one is seriously expecting any solid progress during just one summit. 

There are some areas we are unlikely to see any movement on, including the cyber-attacks against the US emanating from Russia, the military threat that Russia continues to pose to its neighbors – particularly Ukraine, and the subject of Navalny and other opposition activists who have been targeted inside Russia. Ultimately, on these substantial issues, we expect Putin to take a tough line.

13 min ago

Here are some of the key issues Biden is expected to discuss with Putin

From CNN's Aditi Sangal / On-air reporting from CNN's Kylie Atwood

US President Joe Biden is expected to discuss a wide range of issues today with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Geneva summit.

Probably the most challenging and the most critical issue could be cyber hacking, given the recent spate of ransomware attacks cutting across sectors in the United States, launched by criminal syndicates based in Russia. Biden will underscore US plans to respond to continued state-directed hacks, a senior administration official told CNN.

The other high-stakes issue on the table is election interference. The US intelligence community said in a landmark report in March that the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election with an influence campaign "denigrating" Biden and "supporting" former US President Donald Trump, detailing a massive disinformation push that successfully targeted, and was openly embraced, by Trump's allies. Russia denies involvement, CNN's national security correspondent Kylie Atwood adds.

The topic of Ukraine is also likely to come up as there has been a buildup of Russian troops along the border, which has reignited tensions in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists demanding independence from Kiev since 2014. The US has supported Ukrainian sovereignty.

Biden will raise human rights, the official said, but would not specify if that will include a discussion of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The issue of prisoner swaps is high on the agenda. Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed are two of the Americans and former US Marines detained in Russia.

Officials underscored the modest expectations for the talks, saying nuclear stability and other arms control agreements as a potential source of agreement.

Watch:

46 min ago

Biden-Putin summit site hive of activity ahead of high-stakes meeting

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Thirty minutes before the expected arrivals of Presidents Putin and Biden, the French-style Villa la Grange is a hive of activity in anticipation for the most closely watched meeting of Biden’s young presidency. 

Delegations of Russian and Swiss officials have arrived at the site, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss President Guy Parmelin. None responded to shouted questions about their expectations for the summit. 

Putin is expected to be the next arrival at the site. He has just landed in Geneva. 

American officials will all arrive with Biden, scheduled to happen after Putin’s arrival. 

Security is tight, and Russian and American officials are negotiating equal press access for the arrival. 

The building itself has been spruced up with flowers, flags and a red carpet. 

Two of the windows are open to let a breeze inside, and most of the pale green shutters are open -- except for a room on the upper left hand side, where all the shutters are closed. 

White screens are obscuring the glass on the front door. 

10 min ago

Here's what happened the last time a US President had a summit with Putin

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Former US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.
Former US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon in Geneva. According to officials, Biden has been preparing intensely ahead of the sit-down to avoid the pitfalls his predecessors faced in showdowns with the Russian leader.

July 2018 was the last time Putin had a formal summit with a US President. He and then-President Donald Trump met in Helsinki, Finland, for a one-on-one meeting. Here's a reminder of how the summit played out:

  • The day before the sit-down, Trump told CBS News he didn’t expect any big outcomes. “I go in with very low expectations. I think that getting along with Russia is a good thing, but it’s possible that we won’t," he said.
  • The two leaders met only days after indictments, handed down by then-special counsel Robert Mueller, charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking into Democrat’s computer networks and emails during the 2016 presidential race. According to Putin, Trump mentioned the issue during their meeting, but Putin insisted that Russia “has never interfered” with American affairs. Later, Trump refused to endorse the US government’s assessment that Russia interfered with the election, saying he doesn’t “see any reason why” Russia would be responsible.
  • Much of the meeting seemed to revolve around the 2016 US election. However, Trump said they also discussed issues such as North Korea, nuclear proliferation and radical Islamic terrorism.
  • After the sit-down, Trump and Putin held a joint news conference, where the former US president said he held both the US and Russia responsible for the breakdown in their relationship. Trump also insisted the special counsel’s probe – not Russian meddling – kept the two countries apart.
  • During the news conference, a reporter asked Putin if he wanted Trump to win the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton. Putin responded, “Yes I did.”
  • Trump underscored the strong relationship between Russian and US militaries, saying “our militaries actually have gotten along probably better than our political leaders, for years.”
  • After the news conference, Democrats and Republicans alike pushed back on Trump’s comments about the probe. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who rarely rebuked Trump’s controversial statements, said “there is no question that Russia interfered in our elections” and called on Trump to recognize that Russia “is not our ally.” Similarly, former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker said Trump’s comments “made us look like a pushover. 
  • However, Russian officials and media found the meeting between Trump and Putin to be a success. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said their talks were “better than super.”

 