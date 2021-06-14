German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14. Francisco Seco/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has listed some talking points for the upcoming NATO summit.

Arriving in Brussels, Merkel noted that the event was the first summit with the new US President.

She then listed some challenges to be discussed on the agenda, including Russia, the Indo-Pacific area and China.

Regarding Afghanistan, Merkel said leaders will discuss what was achieved there, what can be learned and "future concepts."

The German leader said “hybrid challenges” and cyberattacks would be discussed, as well as Russia’s disinformation campaign, which affects Germany.

The situation in Ukraine and “threats in Belarus, where human rights are being kicked,” are also on the agenda, Merkel added.