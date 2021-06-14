NATO leaders are gathering for the organization's 31st summit. Here's what to expect

US President Joe Biden has arrived for his first in-person North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit after taking office, vowing to reaffirm the United States' commitment to a military alliance his predecessor in the White House viewed with disdain.
The summit comes as Biden looks to reassert American leadership on the world stage and strengthen global partnerships during his first international trip as President. It comes on the heels of several meetings with US allies and the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, England.
Biden said Sunday he would reiterate the US's commitment to NATO's collective defense clause and communicate to allies that it believes Article 5 is a "sacred obligation."
Here's what to expect of today's meetings:
- Biden's different approach: The President is looking to take a vastly different approach to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who frequently railed against NATO, questioned the need for the organization and argued the US was contributing more than its fair share to the group.
- Today's focus: During Monday's summit, NATO leaders are expected to discuss how to manage future threats and "ensure effective burden sharing," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
- Upcoming announcements: The White House also said in a release on Sunday that during the summit, NATO members will announce a new "strategic concept" that would guide the alliance's approach going forward as the strategic environment changes, including threats from China and Russia. They expect it to be adopted at next year's NATO summit, according to the release.
- US-Turkey meeting: Biden is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Brussels. The meeting could be tense at points, as it comes after Biden officially recognized the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide.