G7 leaders gather at Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The third and final day of the 2021 G7 summit will take place today. Over the last couple of days, the leaders of some of the world's most advanced economies have gathered in Cornwall, England, to discuss coronavirus, the global economic recovery, China and other key topics.

Here's what you need to know about the summit:

What is the G7?

The G7 is shorthand for Group of Seven, an organization of leaders from some of the world's largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Russia was indefinitely suspended from the group — which was at the time known as the G8 — in 2014 after the majority of member countries allied against its annexation of Crimea.

What does the G7 do?

Members of the G7 meet each year for a summit to discuss global issues, such as international security and the world economy, and coordinate policy. This year, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be a big topic.

In a statement ahead of the summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would urge his fellow G7 leaders to make concrete commitments to vaccinate the world, as well as give support to the "Global Pandemic Radar" — a new global surveillance system intended to protect immunization programs.

What power does the G7 have?

The group has often produced decisions with global consequences.

Ahead of this year's summit, for instance, G7 finance ministers agreed to back a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational companies. The G7 group also agreed that the biggest companies should pay tax where they generate sales, and not just where they have a physical presence.

What is the history of the G7?

The meetings began as the "Library Group," founded in the 1970s by then-US Treasury Secretary George Shultz.

Finance ministers of the US, France, Germany and the UK met for informal "fireside chats" to try to stabilize currency turbulence.

Japan joined soon after and, in 1975 -- with two of the original participants having by then become French president and German president -- the meetings were turned into gatherings of heads of state and government.

Canada and Italy soon joined and they became known as the Group of Seven.

