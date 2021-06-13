World
Follow CNN
Upcoming

Biden and world leaders meet at 2021 G7 summit

By Peter Wilkinson, Laura Smith-Spark, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 3:45 a.m. ET, June 13, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden is meeting with Queen Elizabeth today at Windsor Castle. Here's what to expect.

From CNN's Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Rob Picheta

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will welcome US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle today.

The monarch's meeting with Biden and first lady Jill Biden comes during the President's visit to the United Kingdom for the G7 summit, his first trip abroad since taking office.

It will also be the Queen's first major meeting with a world leader since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April, and comes after a year in which most of her in-person engagements were shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the course of her reign, the 95-year-old monarch has met with every US President except Lyndon Johnson. In recent years she has curtailed her international travel, making visits with world leaders less common.

Biden is in for quite a treat when he and his wife, "Jill from Philly," stop by Windsor Castle Sunday.

To welcome the 46th President, Elizabeth is treating him to an honor guard formed of the Grenadier Guards in the castle's famous quad, Buckingham Palace has announced. The guards — one of the British Army's longest-serving units — will give a Royal Salute, and the US National Anthem will be played.

The Queen has hosted four other presidents at Windsor: Trump in 2018; Obama in 2016; George W. Bush in 2008; and Reagan back in 1982.

The President will then inspect the troops before rejoining the Queen and first lady to watch the military march-past. Afterward, the group will head into the castle for tea. During our chat with Prince Edward, he discussed the opportunity Biden has in meeting his mother and how others have reacted to spending time with her.

"When you meet somebody who's had that level of personal experience and knowledge, it's, I mean, sometimes, it's funny and can slightly over-awe some people," the 57-year-old mused. "And I think most people can leave wishing that they'd had a little bit longer. That's usually the response — just so would've liked to have had a little bit longer, because that was fascinating."

Ahead of the weekend's big meeting, the royals undertook something of a charm offensiveat the G7 in Cornwall. The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Catherine, descended upon the summit for a reception at the world-famous Eden Project, a striking collection of biomes, one of which is home to the largest indoor rainforest on Earth.

Biden and the Queen have been in touch in recent months. The Queen sent a private congratulatory message ahead of his inauguration in January, a royal source told CNN at the time. And earlier this year, the Bidens sent condolences to the Queen, the royal family and the United Kingdom after Philip's death.

20 min ago

The final day of the G7 summit kicks off today. Here are key things to know about the gathering.

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

G7 leaders gather at Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
G7 leaders gather at Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The third and final day of the 2021 G7 summit will take place today. Over the last couple of days, the leaders of some of the world's most advanced economies have gathered in Cornwall, England, to discuss coronavirus, the global economic recovery, China and other key topics.

Here's what you need to know about the summit:

What is the G7?

The G7 is shorthand for Group of Seven, an organization of leaders from some of the world's largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Russia was indefinitely suspended from the group — which was at the time known as the G8 — in 2014 after the majority of member countries allied against its annexation of Crimea.

What does the G7 do?

Members of the G7 meet each year for a summit to discuss global issues, such as international security and the world economy, and coordinate policy. This year, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be a big topic.

In a statement ahead of the summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would urge his fellow G7 leaders to make concrete commitments to vaccinate the world, as well as give support to the "Global Pandemic Radar" — a new global surveillance system intended to protect immunization programs.

What power does the G7 have?

The group has often produced decisions with global consequences.

Ahead of this year's summit, for instance, G7 finance ministers agreed to back a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational companies. The G7 group also agreed that the biggest companies should pay tax where they generate sales, and not just where they have a physical presence.

What is the history of the G7?

The meetings began as the "Library Group," founded in the 1970s by then-US Treasury Secretary George Shultz.

Finance ministers of the US, France, Germany and the UK met for informal "fireside chats" to try to stabilize currency turbulence.

Japan joined soon after and, in 1975 -- with two of the original participants having by then become French president and German president -- the meetings were turned into gatherings of heads of state and government.

Canada and Italy soon joined and they became known as the Group of Seven.

Read more about the G7 here.

23 min ago

Biden causes sighs of relief among world leaders

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jeff Zeleny, Phil Mattingly and Kaitlan Collins

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets US President Joe Biden before a bilateral meeting in Carbis bay, Cornwall on June 12.
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets US President Joe Biden before a bilateral meeting in Carbis bay, Cornwall on June 12. Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

When former US President Donald Trump used his elbows at international summits, it was to throw them — on trade, on Russia and, once, they helped him remove the Montenegrin prime minister from his path to a photo-op.

His successor Joe Biden used his elbows differently this week. Arriving to his first global summit, he crooked his arm to extend pandemic-era greetings to a group of leaders who no longer have to tiptoe around a truculent and often angry American president.

Officials attending this week's Group of 7 summit on the Cornish coast in England are emerging shell-shocked after four years dealing with a US president who often appeared intent on injecting animosity into their gatherings. In front of cameras and behind-the-scenes this weekend, officials said the abrasive interjections and lengthy tangents Trump brought to world summits were absent, replaced by a more businesslike and predictable agenda, including on areas of serious disagreement like China.

Asked alongside Biden on Saturday whether the United States was back, French President Emmanuel Macron answered yes.

"Definitely," he said, waves crashing in Carbis Bay in the background.

Even the special guest at a Friday night reception took note of the new vibe.

"Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?" quipped Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who later was pictured in friendly conversation with Biden and his wife outside a futuristic biosphere, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla clutching drinks in the background.

A more conventional presence: During their first session on Friday afternoon, held in front of a picture window at a seaside resort, the world leaders took turns speaking about efforts to contain the pandemic, according to officials familiar with the talks. Biden, seated between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canada's Justin Trudeau, appeared prepared, according to one European official, describing his administration's recent purchase of Pfizer doses as a major gesture meant to bring other countries along.

A senior administration official said the first session was meant to highlight areas of agreement. A second session on Saturday proved more divisive as world leaders aired serious differences over how best to approach China.

The disagreements, aired during a session that at one point became so sensitive that all internet was shut off to the room, pitted European nations against the United States, Britain and Canada, who urged stronger action against China for its authoritarian practices, including forced labor practices in western Xinjiang province.

At one point, Biden made a forceful call to other leaders about vocally calling out China's anti-democratic practices, officials said, emphasizing the need to take action.

Still, though the leaders disagreed, the session was marked by new respect among the leaders after four years of tension under Trump.

Read the full story here.