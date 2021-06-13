Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will welcome US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle today.

The monarch's meeting with Biden and first lady Jill Biden comes during the President's visit to the United Kingdom for the G7 summit, his first trip abroad since taking office.

It will also be the Queen's first major meeting with a world leader since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April, and comes after a year in which most of her in-person engagements were shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the course of her reign, the 95-year-old monarch has met with every US President except Lyndon Johnson. In recent years she has curtailed her international travel, making visits with world leaders less common.

Biden is in for quite a treat when he and his wife, "Jill from Philly," stop by Windsor Castle Sunday.

To welcome the 46th President, Elizabeth is treating him to an honor guard formed of the Grenadier Guards in the castle's famous quad, Buckingham Palace has announced. The guards — one of the British Army's longest-serving units — will give a Royal Salute, and the US National Anthem will be played.

The Queen has hosted four other presidents at Windsor: Trump in 2018; Obama in 2016; George W. Bush in 2008; and Reagan back in 1982.

The President will then inspect the troops before rejoining the Queen and first lady to watch the military march-past. Afterward, the group will head into the castle for tea. During our chat with Prince Edward, he discussed the opportunity Biden has in meeting his mother and how others have reacted to spending time with her.

"When you meet somebody who's had that level of personal experience and knowledge, it's, I mean, sometimes, it's funny and can slightly over-awe some people," the 57-year-old mused. "And I think most people can leave wishing that they'd had a little bit longer. That's usually the response — just so would've liked to have had a little bit longer, because that was fascinating."

Ahead of the weekend's big meeting, the royals undertook something of a charm offensiveat the G7 in Cornwall. The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Catherine, descended upon the summit for a reception at the world-famous Eden Project, a striking collection of biomes, one of which is home to the largest indoor rainforest on Earth.

Biden and the Queen have been in touch in recent months. The Queen sent a private congratulatory message ahead of his inauguration in January, a royal source told CNN at the time. And earlier this year, the Bidens sent condolences to the Queen, the royal family and the United Kingdom after Philip's death.