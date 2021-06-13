G7 nations pledge over 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses for the rest of world, UK prime minister says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, England, on June 13. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

In a statement to mark the end of the G7 summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that leaders of the world's richest nations have pledged over one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses for the rest of the world – either directly or through funding to COVAX.

"A week ago I asked my fellow leaders to help in preparing and providing the doses we need to vaccinate the whole world by the end of 2022. I'm very pleased to announce that this weekend leaders have pledged over 1 billion doses, either directly or through funding to COVAX. That includes 100 million from the UK, to the worlds poorest countries, which is another big step toward vaccinating the world," Johnson said.

Speaking about the Oxford-​AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the news conference, Johnson said, “Today over half a billion people are safe because of the development and production of that vaccine.”

"What we as the G7 need to do is to demonstrate the benefits of democracy and freedom and human rights to the rest of the world. We can achieve that through medical history. We can do that by working together to stop the devastation that coronavirus has produced from ever occurring again," he added.

Earlier this week, Johnson announced the UK will donate at least 100 million surplus Covid-19 vaccine doses to COVAX and countries in need within the next year.

Ahead of the G7 summit, US President Joe Biden announced the United States plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally. As for a timeline, officials said the Pfizer doses will begin to ship in August and 200 million doses will be delivered by the end of this year. The remaining 300 million doses will be delivered in the first half of 2022.