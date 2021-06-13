World
Biden meets with Queen Elizabeth II after G7 summit wraps

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes, Laura Smith-Spark and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 2:18 p.m. ET, June 13, 2021
3 min ago

Biden describes queen as "extremely gracious," says she reminds him of his mother

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jeff Zeleny

US President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13, in Windsor, England.
President Biden described Queen Elizabeth as an “extremely gracious” woman who reminds him of his mother after meeting her at Windsor Castle. 

“We had a great talk,” he said. 

He said she wanted to know about Vladimir Putin, whom Biden will meet next week, and Xi Jinping, the Chinese president. 

Speaking at Heathrow Airport before departing the UK, Biden said he wished he could have spoken to the Queen for longer. 

“She was very generous,” Biden said. He said he did not think she’d be insulted if he said she “reminded me of my mother in terms of the look of her and the generosity.”

Biden said they compared notes on living in Windsor Castle versus the White House. She noted the end of the castle they met on is private, while the other end allows public visitors. 

Asked if he’d invited her to the White House, Biden said he had. 

He was speaking before departing the United Kingdom after four nights in the country. He attended the G7 summit, met for one-on-one talks with at least four leaders and held a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II. 

Before boarding Air Force One, the President spoke for a while on the tarmac with some guests and then bid farewell to the first lady, who is returning to Washington. 

“Take good care of her,” he called out to Yael Lempert, the current top US diplomat in London. 

33 min ago

The Bidens depart Windsor castle

US President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13, in Windsor, England.
President Joe Biden and the first lady have just left Windsor Castle after meeting with the Queen. They were inside together for roughly an hour.

Biden became the 12th sitting president to meet the Queen during her reign, joining a legacy of American leaders paying their respects to a global icon and living piece of history. Biden is the fifth president the Queen has hosted at Windsor and it was among her first public engagements since her husband, Prince Philip, died at 99 earlier this year.

The Bidens will now head to Brussels for the 31st Summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday.

1 hr 17 min ago

President Biden and first lady are meeting with the Queen inside Windsor Castle

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Queen Elizabeth II stands for a photo with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in England on June 13.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are meeting now with Queen Elizabeth II inside of Windsor Castle, after the conclusion of the G7 Summit.  

To welcome the Bidens, the Queen treated them to an honor guard formed of the Grenadier Guards in the castle's famous quad and the US National Anthem was played. 

The President also inspected the troops and then rejoined the Queen and first lady to watch the military march-past.

On Sunday, Biden became the 12th sitting president to meet the Queen during her reign, joining a legacy of American leaders paying their respects to a global icon and living piece of history. Biden is the fifth president the Queen has hosted at Windsor.

Today's meeting is the Queen's first one-on-one engagement with a world leader since the coronavirus pandemic began. And it's among her first public engagements since her husband, Prince Philip, died at 99 earlier this year.

1 hr 53 min ago

Biden wears signature sunglasses to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden met Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, arriving at Windsor Castle for a formal audience alongside his wife. He is the thirteenth American president to meet the Queen, and the twelfth during her reign.

The Bidens arrived into the interior courtyard in the back of a dark Range Rover, seated alongside the first lady.

Biden, wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, stepped from the car and waited for his wife before ascending two steps to the platform where the Queen was standing.

The first couple stood talking to the Queen for a few moments before turning to face a cordon of red-uniformed Grenadier Guards wearing bearskin hats. He did not remove his sunglasses as the American national anthem played.

Biden then stepped off of the platform to take a walking survey of the guards.

1 hr 52 min ago

Biden inspects the troops as part of welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle

From CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse

US President Joe Biden is accompanying the officer commanding the honor guard, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika, to inspect the troops, before returning to the dais to watch the military march past alongside the Queen and first lady.

It's part of his welcome ceremony as he meets with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor castle.

Afterward, the group will head into the castle for their meeting.

See the moment:

1 hr 47 min ago

NOW: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes President Biden and first lady at Windsor Castle with arrival ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in England on June 13.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden just arrived at Windsor Castle to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty is welcoming the President and the First Lady at the dais in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. Upon the President and the first lady’s arrival, an honor guard formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute, and the US National Anthem will be played.

The President will then inspect the troops before rejoining the Queen and first lady to watch the military march-past. Afterward, the group will head into the castle for their meeting.

The Queen has hosted four other presidents at Windsor: Trump in 2018; Obama in 2016; George W. Bush in 2008; and Reagan back in 1982.

Read more about today's meeting here.

Watch: Biden joins the Queen at Windsor Castle 

2 hr 31 min ago

President Biden is meeting with the Queen soon at Windsor Castle. Here's what to expect.

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on June 12.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will welcome US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden soon at Windsor Castle, her home outside London.

Biden becomes the 12th sitting president to meet the Queen during her reign, joining a legacy of American leaders paying their respects to a global icon and living piece of history.

It's her first one-on-one engagement with a world leader since the coronavirus pandemic began. And it's among her first public engagements since her husband, Prince Philip, died at 99 earlier this year.

Biden and the first lady have a formal audience scheduled with her at Windsor Castle.

To welcome the 46th President, Elizabeth is treating him to an honor guard formed of the Grenadier Guards in the castle's famous quad, Buckingham Palace has announced. The guards — one of the British Army's longest-serving units — will give a Royal Salute, and the US National Anthem will be played.

The President will then inspect the troops before rejoining the Queen and first lady to watch the military march-past. Afterward, the group will head into the castle for tea.

The Queen has hosted four other presidents at Windsor: Trump in 2018; Obama in 2016; George W. Bush in 2008; and Reagan back in 1982.

Earlier this week: Ahead of the weekend's big meeting, the royals undertook something of a charm offensive at the G7 in Cornwall. The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Catherine, descended upon the summit for a reception at the world-famous Eden Project, a striking collection of biomes, one of which is home to the largest indoor rainforest on Earth.

The Duchess of Cambridge met the first lady on Friday. The duchess has long championed early childhood education. The pair participated in a roundtable discussion on the subject and toured a school in Cornwall.

Read more about today's meeting with the Queen here.

2 hr 21 min ago

The rules Biden should follow when he meets the Queen 

Analysis from CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II mingles with US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden during a reception at The Eden Project in south west England on June 11.
A meeting with the monarch can be intimidating ... even if you are a world leader. The Queen has met nearly every US President to take office during her lengthy reign.

No doubt keen to make a good impression on his first trip abroad, US President Joe Biden will probably want to follow the established conventions for his one-on-one with the 95-year-old monarch. Here's a quick rundown of the royal rules of engagement.

What you should do

  • There is no obligatory code of conduct to abide by when greeting royals, according to the family's website. However, it does acknowledge that some may choose to observe "traditional forms."
  • Basically, that means the Queen doesn't expect people to bow to her, though many do so anyway. For men, that could be a gentle dip of the head, while women can opt for a small curtsy. You could also add a handshake (if she offers first!) but, either way, the secret is not to overdo it.
  • When meeting the Queen, tradition dictates that she speaks first. In response, the correct form is to first address her as "Your Majesty" before swapping to "Ma'am." And in case you were wondering, there is a preference in pronunciation here -- it should be "Ma'am" to rhyme with "jam." Whatever you do, don't use her first name.
  • Although royal protocols have relaxed in more recent years, a top tip is to take your cue from the Queen. If she walks, you follow; if she sits, you can too; and if dinner's involved, best wait for her to start before tucking in. We all remember Donald Trump's gaffe when he blocked the Queen and then walked ahead of her during his visit to Windsor.

What you should avoid

  • Don't be late. According to Debrett's, the leading authority on British etiquette, "It is correct for everyone to arrive before the royal personage and protocol rules that no guest should leave an event before a member of the Royal Family, except in special circumstances when prior permission should be obtained." If you do need to duck out, make sure to seek permission through a private secretary first.
  • It may seem obvious but don't touch the Queen without her consent. She initiates any contact -- and that's a handshake at most. In 2017, the then-Canadian Governor General David Johnston made headlines when he placed his hand on the Queen's elbow during a visit to Canada House in London. Johnston later said he was simply "anxious" about slippery carpet and chose to forgo convention "to be sure that there was no stumble."
  • And probably best to avoid going in for a hug. It was quite a frenzy in 2009 when then-first lady Michelle Obama instinctively embraced the Queen (who sort of reciprocated). The British media had a field day, with conflicting observations about the moment. That said, Obama recalled a subsequent visit to Windsor Castle in 2016, when she was fretting over royal protocol but the monarch shrugged it off, declaring it "all rubbish."

Read more here.

2 hr 19 min ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says African Union should have been invited to G7

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay in England on June 11 for the G7 summit.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay in England on June 11 for the G7 summit. Peter Nicholls/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa used his speech wrapping the end of the G7 summit to say the African Union should have been invited to the gathering.

“Together, collectively, I think we touched on important issues that affect not only the people of South Africa but the people of our continent Africa. We were, unfortunately, the only country from the African continent. We would have preferred that the African Union should have been invited, but be that as it may, we were here," he said.

South Africa was one of several nations invited to the three-day summit in Cornwall, England. During a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK reaffirmed its commitment to increase global vaccine access.The two leaders also agreed to work together to “strengthen” the relationship between the UK and South Africa through enhancing trade partnership and investment links.

The G7 is short for the Group of Seven, an organization of leaders from some of the world's largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US.