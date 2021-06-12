World
Biden and world leaders meet at 2021 G7 summit

By Peter Wilkinson, Melissa Macaya and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 3:37 a.m. ET, June 12, 2021
1 min ago

China will be a key topic at this year's G7 summit

From CNN's Nectar Gan and Ben Westcott

China may not be a part of the Group of Seven, the informal club made up of the world's largest and wealthiest democracies, but its presence will likely loom large over the grouping's first face-to-face summit in almost two years.

China, and the ideological challenges posed by its rise, is set to be among the most pressing topics facing leaders of the G7.

In his first foreign trip as United States President, Joe Biden is expected to try to convince allies to join Washington in taking a tougher stance towards Beijing over its actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea among other areas.

Laying out his trip last week, Biden wrote in the Washington Post that "the United States must lead the world from a position of strength," including on confronting the "harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia."

In some areas, there are signs such a united front is already forming.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Biden and his British counterpart Boris Johnson vowed to support a further investigation into the origins of Covid-19, including in China.

Support from the UK and possibly other G7 members will add weight to Biden's push for a reexamination on the origins of the virus, including new scrutiny on the lab leak theory. Beijing lashed out at Biden's call last month, accusing Washington of "political manipulation to shift the blame."

The summit is also reportedly expected to see the launch of a green alternative initially pushed by Biden to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative, with an aim to support sustainable development in developing countries.

19 min ago

Biden official says ransomware will be addressed at every stop of President's foreign trip

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Royal Air Force Mildenhall on June 9 en route to Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this week that the administration will address ransomware, which he called a “national security priority” at every stop of President Biden’s first foreign trip as President, saying the US hopes to see commitments from its allies on how to address cyber threats.

“Ransomware is a national security priority, particularly as it relates to ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States, and we will treat it as such in the G7, we will treat it as such at every stop along the way on this trip,” Sullivan said at Monday’s White House press briefing. 

Pressed by CNN’s Phil Mattingly on what specific commitments the US would like to see on ransomware coming out of the G7 and NATO summits, Sullivan said he hopes there is the start of an “action plan” between the US and its allies across a number of critical areas in regards to continued ransomware threats.

“First, how to deal with the increasing the robustness and resilience of our defenses against ransomware attacks collectively. Second how to share information about the nature of the threat among our democracies. Third, how to deal with the cryptocurrency challenge which is lies at the core of how these ransom transactions are played out,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan added he wants to address how the countries at the G7 can “collectively speak with one voice to those countries, including Russia, that are harboring or permitting cyber criminals to operate from their territory.”

In an interview with Axios, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is happening “not in spite of” the cyberattacks, but “because of them,” and Biden will warn Putin “directly and clearly what he can expect from the United States if aggressive, reckless actions toward us continue.”

“We will also speak in the NATO context about cyber threats, particularly as they relate to critical infrastructure, as being of a different order of magnitude of security threat that the alliance has to concern itself with in a way that it hasn't historically, but it's got to become a priority going forward,” Sullivan said.

CNN reported last Friday that Biden and White House officials are increasingly worried about a major attack on various sectors.

13 min ago

The second day of the G7 summit begins today. Here are key things to know about the meeting.

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

(Clockwise from Top C) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron, sit around the table at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 11, 2021.
President Biden's first international trip since taking office includes a G7 summit, where he will look to reestablish US leadership on key global topics. The second day of the three-day summit is today in Carbis Bay, England.

Here's what you need to know about the summit:

What is the G7?

The G7 is shorthand for Group of Seven, an organization of leaders from some of the world's largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Russia was indefinitely suspended from the group — which was at the time known as the G8 — in 2014 after the majority of member countries allied against its annexation of Crimea.

What does the G7 do?

Members of the G7 meet each year for a summit to discuss global issues, such as international security and the world economy, and coordinate policy. This year, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be a big topic.

In a statement ahead of the summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would urge his fellow G7 leaders to make concrete commitments to vaccinate the world, as well as give support to the "Global Pandemic Radar" — a new global surveillance system intended to protect immunization programs.

What power does the G7 have?

The group has often produced decisions with global consequences.

Ahead of this year's summit, for instance, G7 finance ministers agreed to back a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational companies. The G7 group also agreed that the biggest companies should pay tax where they generate sales, and not just where they have a physical presence.

